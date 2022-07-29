Video: Complete Chaos in Snowshoe - Up to Speed with Ben Cathro

Jul 29, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben Cathro talks through some of the latest stories from round 6 of the World Cup Downhill in Snowshoe USA.

Produced by Sleeper Collective Ltd

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Up To Speed Ben Cathro DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Excellent tips for the fantasy riders. Obvs I haven’t got those two.

Mud = Danny Hart

Cammile and Nina, slow and steady is what this course needs, an intelligent run.
  • 1 0
 I'm thinking the same about Dakota, he's been fast lately and it's his home soil, gonna be a good day on the hill.
  • 1 0
 Fantasy team results could be pot luck at this round





