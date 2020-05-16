Video: Complete 'Partymaster Tour' Series Now Available

May 16, 2020
by The Rise  

For a third consecutive year, The Rise succeeded in embarking their team on the unique journey that is the Partymaster Tour. Once again, The Rise documented the whole adventure in a 6-episode long Web Series, now available in its entirety on YouTube. Directed by Louis Lhomel, the series pulls you headfirst into a road trip where a genuine sense of belonging and contagious energy create the ultimate experience.

"I don't know how, these 17 guys were crazily friendly and I felt like I'm at home, and this is very rare. Very, very rare."

- Pavel Alekhin

2019 Partymaster Tour

"It's the best time ever. Basically I die and go to heaven, and that's the rock tour."

- Matt Macduff


2019 Partymaster Tour
2019 Partymaster Tour

The Partymaster Tour is an initiative from The Rise; a Montreal Freestyle MTB company focused on showcasing the sport and the culture behind it. The objective is to create a community where people benefit from each other and grow as a group while motivating each other to get out there and raise the bar to better oneself. Built from the ground up by The Rise and its riders, The Partymaster Tour proved to be successful at bringing people together and sharing the biking culture and it’s lifestyle to the public.

2019 Partymaster Tour
2019 Partymaster Tour

All episodes are now available to watch on our Youtube Channel. Due to the current conditions around the world, the Partymaster Tour will not be happening in 2020, but in case the series has you begging for more, feel free to watch the 2017 and 2018 editions. We hope to see you sooner than later everyone, stay safe!

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
124557 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
76931 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
72042 views
Review: Spot's Ryve 115 29 is a Part-Time Racer Doing Trail Bike Duty
33562 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
32127 views
Video: Actofive's Steel & Aluminum High Pivot Trail Bike
30220 views
Ask Pinkbike: Carbon vs. Aluminum Rims, Mismatched Drivetains, Coil Shock Sag, & How Much Travel Does a Beginner Need?
27917 views
Remembering Stevie Smith, 1989-2016
27760 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007072
Mobile Version of Website