Video: Complete Savagery at The Final Round - Up to Speed with Ben Cathro

Sep 1, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

Ben Cathro talks about the favourites for the final of the World Cup, this weekend in Val Di Sole.

Produced by Sleeper Collective Ltd

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Up To Speed Ben Cathro DH Racing Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
207165 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
71937 views
5 Small European Manufacturers Making Exciting Products - August 2022
53343 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022
48279 views
Field Test: Deviate Claymore - High Pivot Heaven
45879 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A SRAM GX Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit
41487 views
14 Riders Receive Fines at the Les Gets World Champs 2022
40971 views
Yes, Electric Dirt Jump Bikes Actually Exist
40594 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Making so many calculations but missing the fact there’s no point for qualies at the last race? I think my favorite race commentator needs some rest! Cheers buddy!
  • 2 0
 Did you hear the joke going around about qualifying at the last World Cup round?

Never mind, it’s pointless..
  • 1 0
 Is Payet racing in used toilet paper?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009062
Mobile Version of Website