Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
O+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Complete Savagery at The Final Round - Up to Speed with Ben Cathro
Sep 1, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
3 Comments
Ben Cathro talks about the favourites for the final of the World Cup, this weekend in Val Di Sole.
Produced by Sleeper Collective Ltd
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Up To Speed
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
207165 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
71937 views
5 Small European Manufacturers Making Exciting Products - August 2022
53343 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022
48279 views
Field Test: Deviate Claymore - High Pivot Heaven
45879 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A SRAM GX Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit
41487 views
14 Riders Receive Fines at the Les Gets World Champs 2022
40971 views
Yes, Electric Dirt Jump Bikes Actually Exist
40594 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
EnduroManiac
(13 mins ago)
Making so many calculations but missing the fact there’s no point for qualies at the last race? I think my favorite race commentator needs some rest! Cheers buddy!
[Reply]
2
0
neilcarnegie
(7 mins ago)
Did you hear the joke going around about qualifying at the last World Cup round?
Never mind, it’s pointless..
[Reply]
1
0
Pedal-Bin
(0 mins ago)
Is Payet racing in used toilet paper?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009062
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Never mind, it’s pointless..