Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"

May 20, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Video: Nathan Cartwright

17-year-old Nathan Cartwright ran into two apparent trail saboteurs while filming for a YouTube video. The two women have been identified as a former parish councilor and a retired teacher, and they have apparently both been visited by the police since the incident. It seems no further action will be taken.

Nathan was pushing his bike when he came across the two women laying branches and logs on a trail in Leyburn, North Yorkshire. They had also thrown Nathan's shovel from next to the trail down the hill into the undergrowth. They claimed that Nathan should not have been on the trail due to Covid-19 restrictions, however he was within a mile of his house and, as he points out, they were actually the ones in contravention of guidelines as they had gathered together despite not living together. The two women also claimed that Nathan was trespassing on the Bolton Estate, however he apparently has informal permission to ride there.

The Daily Mail spoke to the two women and reports that one of the women said the matter "is being dealt with through the appropriate channels." They state that they met coincidentally in the woods that day, and declined to comment further.

While laws and their interpretation vary, it is illegal to set a trap to injure or kill people. North Yorkshire Police said they had been contacted ‘about obstructions put on a track popular with walkers and cyclists. It was believed these items could cause injury or damage to bikes’.

Regions in Article
North Yorkshire

Posted In:
Videos Trail Advocacy


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
125283 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
72810 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
43703 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
41671 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
41449 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
40038 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
36765 views
UCI Reveals Updated 2020 World Cup Calendar - Double Headers!
35212 views

50 Comments

  • 42 9
 Also, please don’t link directly to the “Daily Heil”. It’s a vile right wing rag.
  • 13 37
flag mcozzy (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Only to militant lefties.
  • 15 2
 @mcozzy: The Daily Mail was sympathetic to Oswald Mosley, Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler during the 1930s, it has more recently lost multiple libel cases for incorrect reporting and character defamation. It's been widely treated as an unreliable news/credit source (eg. by Wikipedia) for a few years now.
It's only considered a newspaper by frothing racists and people like the two women in this video.
  • 5 13
flag WAKIdesigns (27 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Steventux: yes militant lefties, SJWs are sympathetic to Marx and Stalin, so please, not much wrong in what he wrote. Not so long ago, nowhere else but in UK some social sciences students claimed gulags were "education facilities". Sorry: @paulmmm brought this crap up in the first place
  • 3 2
 @WAKIdesigns: citation f*cking needed
  • 2 6
flag WAKIdesigns (24 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @PhillipJ: www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/09/11/soviet-labour-camps-compassionate-educational-institutions-say

Some morons were propelling this atrocious bullsht on Pinkbike at least twice. So please, we are at the stage when talking about far right wing, please be ready to get some flak for far lefties. Both deserve crap, but in current climate far lefties are considered progressives with ideas to be followed...
  • 2 5
 @PhillipJ: and please have no doubts: when Telegraph said "where thousands perished", they have no clue what they are talking about. Bolsheviks and Stalinists executed, tortured to death and starved to death tens of millions of people. They could tell Hitler that his numbers were rookie numbers. Same happened in other countries around the globe where communists were in power. Yet ideological background of their murderous regimes is inspiration of Social Justice movements today. Those who shout loudest about far right.
  • 1 0
 @Steventux: ...people over 70 and those who deliberately obstruct trails (given by how the article was written).
  • 15 0
 A few weeks ago there was another story about trail vandalism and I made the comment about it might not be who you expect doing it. PBers supported the comment and look at this a parish councillor and a teacher!!
These NIMBYs have no problem letting their dogs crap everywhere or let horses use these trails and rip it up (and crap everywhere) but when it comes to bikes they are prepared to potentially cause a very nasty injury to someone for doing something they cant do and happen not to like.
  • 2 1
 These are the ones who were a parish councillor and teacher.
  • 4 0
 It does bug me when people let dogs poop right on a trail. Any trail, walking, riding, whatever. I mean come on, they could at least do it just off the blooming trail!
  • 15 2
 Nathen, I admire your composure and maturity in the way you handled those two old bats.
  • 1 0
 I thought that too, I mean considering the potential loss of a rake and spade too....However bearing in mind where they all are in the middle of the woods and the fact he (Possibly still) has a spade those 2 malicious, posh old c*nts would have made a decent base for kicker in his trail.
  • 9 0
 the sad pathetic fun police got caught in the act, well done for staying calm nathan
  • 1 0
 Totally agree, spot on for being calm and polite in the face of pompous self-entitlement and condescension.
  • 6 0
 Some form of punishment needs to be applied to these women! Can you imagine if someone had been injured - or worse - due to these actions. At least some fines and community service. Glad this kid got em on camera doing this sh!+ !
  • 23 0
 Also worth mentioning how well this kid handled himself compared to the crazy old blue hairs. Props to him for staying calm, speaking clearly and avoiding further confrontation.
  • 1 0
 @Trudeez: Good comment!
  • 3 0
 @Trudeez: indeed that is a proof of maturity. I am not sure I would stay calm, but that is the main mistake these two "fragile" women were looking for.
  • 1 0
 @Trudeez: Pure alpha energy VS some animus possession.
  • 5 0
 People do damage to trails to “deter” riders. However, they make the trails potentially very hazardous. Conflicts in California include wire across trails, nails in roots, logs on the landings of jumps. It’s not a smart path for people to take. There is always a solution other than potentially putting someone in the hospital...... okay rant over thanks for coming to my ted talk.
  • 10 0
 Miserable. Old. Cunts
  • 6 0
 Some people just cant stand others having fun.
  • 5 0
 Fair play to Nathan for remaining calm and letting them rant - best way to eventually get them to admit they are melters.
  • 3 0
 Happens all the time around Munich. In half a dozen rides always one or two situations like this. On the other hand some bikers around here are equally to blame. I resolve to avoid any communication.
  • 2 0
 To be fair, people build some pretty stupid hacked together shit on the Isartrails Wink There is a very small minority that create quite a bit of friction with other users in the area, which is sad, because if we're not careful, we're going to lose access (I live 5 minutes away from them) and responsible users will be up shit creek without a paddle.
  • 1 0
 @ferntreekid: indeed... and in these days of lockdown they built jumps and ramps everywhere.. it will end like the small jumps area under Pullach.. and adios isartrails.. for the sake of jumping
  • 5 0
 Ol mate was way too polite to the scumbags. Name and shame the twits and have them up on attempted manslaughter.
  • 2 0
 The paper has name and shamed mate
  • 4 0
 Good, lad, kept your cool and was polite all the way through. Most people would have told them to do one....flippin idiots....
  • 5 2
 Those women should be in prison. Knowingly setting obstructions on a trail that could harm others. I don't know whats worse - the woke police or the fun police!
  • 3 0
 Who are the woke police?
  • 1 0
 @boozed: Good call ....should have been wokeness or the fun police.
  • 3 0
 That looks like a beginner trail, the type kids may ride on. There will be hell to pay if these two end up hurting someone's children with those booby traps.
  • 1 0
 This kind of stuff happens all the time on my rides ... after the 15th conversation like this, you will start giving a sh** about them. It doesn't matter how good and understandable your arguments are, they normally just insist to be an as*hol*.
If you talk to the owner of the land its a completely different story but most of the time they are quite nice people.
  • 1 0
 Unfortunately this is becoming more and more common these days...looks like the lockdown made it even worse because it has increased considerably the number of (angry) walkers on the trails...a couple of weeks ago a young girl fell off due to wires across my local trails and broke her shoulder. I've had a couple of falls due to these type of things before. It's disgusting and for me the main cause is the division between footpaths and bridleways you have here...go to Scotland where you don't have this, and the relationship between bikers and walkers is a lot better...people are more respectful, aware and kind to each other. Lets hope it won't take someone dying to actually see some change!?
  • 1 0
 If those old chooks had better sense.... got themselves e bikes for f#ck sake.... hitting the flow of switch backs digging in sweet berms, a decent set of doubles..... YEW!!! Send on!..... Go shred Nath!
  • 2 0
 Ah....the common "twunt", easy to spot - usually shouting right wing bigoted drivel with the inability to listen whilst causing destruction
  • 2 0
 The social shaming for the 2 retired ladies is going to be punishment enough.
  • 3 0
 Well played Nathan. That horrible woman doesn't know much about law.
  • 1 0
 Impressive how well he handled the situation, despite his young age. Polite and correct with the power to stop the argument at the exact right moment.
  • 1 0
 "former parish councilor and a retired teacher" instead of making trails dangerous, maybe they should be doing their due diligence against f@&king Rock Spiders.
  • 3 0
 Assholes
  • 2 0
 cant believe he was so calm ;-) well done
  • 3 1
 PB officially runs out of shit to post.
  • 2 0
 fk those bitches
  • 1 0
 not even with yours
  • 1 0
 Lock em up!
  • 1 1
 U got a loicense for that trail m8
  • 1 0
 F@kin Karens!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011614
Mobile Version of Website