17-year-old Nathan Cartwright ran into two apparent trail saboteurs while filming for a YouTube video. The two women have been identified as a former parish councilor and a retired teacher, and they have apparently both been visited by the police since the incident. It seems no further action will be taken.Nathan was pushing his bike when he came across the two women laying branches and logs on a trail in Leyburn, North Yorkshire. They had also thrown Nathan's shovel from next to the trail down the hill into the undergrowth. They claimed that Nathan should not have been on the trail due to Covid-19 restrictions, however he was within a mile of his house and, as he points out, they were actually the ones in contravention of guidelines as they had gathered together despite not living together. The two women also claimed that Nathan was trespassing on the Bolton Estate, however he apparently has informal permission to ride there. The Daily Mail spoke to the two women and reports that one of the women said the matter "is being dealt with through the appropriate channels." They state that they met coincidentally in the woods that day, and declined to comment further.While laws and their interpretation vary, it is illegal to set a trap to injure or kill people. North Yorkshire Police said they had been contacted ‘about obstructions put on a track popular with walkers and cyclists. It was believed these items could cause injury or damage to bikes’.