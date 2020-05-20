Video: Nathan Cartwright
17-year-old Nathan Cartwright ran into two apparent trail saboteurs while filming for a YouTube video. The two women have been identified as a former parish councilor and a retired teacher, and they have apparently both been visited by the police since the incident. It seems no further action will be taken.
Nathan was pushing his bike when he came across the two women laying branches and logs on a trail in Leyburn, North Yorkshire. They had also thrown Nathan's shovel from next to the trail down the hill into the undergrowth. They claimed that Nathan should not have been on the trail due to Covid-19 restrictions, however he was within a mile of his house and, as he points out, they were actually the ones in contravention of guidelines as they had gathered together despite not living together. The two women also claimed that Nathan was trespassing on the Bolton Estate, however he apparently has informal permission to ride there.The Daily Mail
spoke to the two women and reports that one of the women said the matter "is being dealt with through the appropriate channels." They state that they met coincidentally in the woods that day, and declined to comment further.
While laws and their interpretation vary, it is illegal to set a trap to injure or kill people. North Yorkshire Police said they had been contacted ‘about obstructions put on a track popular with walkers and cyclists. It was believed these items could cause injury or damage to bikes’.
It's only considered a newspaper by frothing racists and people like the two women in this video.
Some morons were propelling this atrocious bullsht on Pinkbike at least twice. So please, we are at the stage when talking about far right wing, please be ready to get some flak for far lefties. Both deserve crap, but in current climate far lefties are considered progressives with ideas to be followed...
These NIMBYs have no problem letting their dogs crap everywhere or let horses use these trails and rip it up (and crap everywhere) but when it comes to bikes they are prepared to potentially cause a very nasty injury to someone for doing something they cant do and happen not to like.
If you talk to the owner of the land its a completely different story but most of the time they are quite nice people.
