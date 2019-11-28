Video: Connor Fearon Rides Dharco's New Gravity Pants

PRESS RELEASE: DHaRCO
After a year of testing during the Downhill World Cup season by Connor Fearon, we're stoked to introduce our new Gravity Pants. Rider:
Connor FearonLocation:
Maydena Bike Park, TasmaniaEdit:
Matt Staggs Visuals
The Gravity Pants look and feel more like comfy jeans, but they're ready for anything. Features:
• 4-way stretch fabric that's quick-drying and breathable
• Water-resistant finish
• Articulated cut for freedom of movement
• Room for knee pads
• Three pockets for essentials
• Made with Blue Sign approved fabric, meaning substantially less chemicals and water was used in the production - these pants are as eco-friendly as they come.
Downhill World Cup Les Gets FRANCE | Photo Ale Di Lullo
Snowshoe DH World Cup USA | Photo Ale Di Lullo
Downhill World Cup Les Gets FRANCE | Photo Ale Di Lullo
CWX Rotorua NEW ZEALAND | Photo Andy Vathis
World Champs | Monte Sainte Anne CANADA | Photo Ale Di Lullo
Snowshoe DH World Cup USA | Photo Andy Vathis
DHaRCO Gravity Pants are out now. Learn more here
.
Special thanks to Connor Fearon and Matt Staggs, as well as Kona Bikes and the DH Factory Team.
