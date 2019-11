Video: Connor Fearon Rides Dharco's New Gravity Pants

PRESS RELEASE: DHaRCO

After a year of testing during the Downhill World Cup season by Connor Fearon, we're stoked to introduce our new Gravity Pants.Connor FearonMaydena Bike Park, TasmaniaMatt Staggs VisualsThe Gravity Pants look and feel more like comfy jeans, but they're ready for anything.• 4-way stretch fabric that's quick-drying and breathable• Water-resistant finish• Articulated cut for freedom of movement• Room for knee pads• Three pockets for essentials• Made with Blue Sign approved fabric, meaning substantially less chemicals and water was used in the production - these pants are as eco-friendly as they come.DHaRCO Gravity Pants are out now. Learn more here Special thanks to Connor Fearon and Matt Staggs, as well as Kona Bikes and the DH Factory Team.