Video: Connor Fearon Rides Dharco's New Gravity Pants

Nov 28, 2019
by DHaRCO  
Introducing the New DHaRCO Gravity Pants | Connor Fearon

by DHaRCO
PRESS RELEASE: DHaRCO

After a year of testing during the Downhill World Cup season by Connor Fearon, we're stoked to introduce our new Gravity Pants.

Rider: Connor Fearon
Location: Maydena Bike Park, Tasmania
Edit: Matt Staggs Visuals

The Gravity Pants look and feel more like comfy jeans, but they're ready for anything.

Features:
• 4-way stretch fabric that's quick-drying and breathable
• Water-resistant finish
• Articulated cut for freedom of movement
• Room for knee pads
• Three pockets for essentials
• Made with Blue Sign approved fabric, meaning substantially less chemicals and water was used in the production - these pants are as eco-friendly as they come.

Downhill World Cup Les Gets. Photo Ale Di Lullo
Downhill World Cup Les Gets FRANCE | Photo Ale Di Lullo

Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019. Photo Ale Di Lullo.
Snowshoe DH World Cup USA | Photo Ale Di Lullo

Downhill World Cup Les Gets. Photo Ale Di Lullo
Downhill World Cup Les Gets FRANCE | Photo Ale Di Lullo

Connor Fearon by Andy Vathis
CWX Rotorua NEW ZEALAND | Photo Andy Vathis

World Champs Monte Sainte Anne Quebec 2019. Photo Ale Di Lullo
World Champs | Monte Sainte Anne CANADA | Photo Ale Di Lullo

Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019. Photo Andy Vathis.
Snowshoe DH World Cup USA | Photo Andy Vathis


DHaRCO Gravity Pants are out now. Learn more here.

Special thanks to Connor Fearon and Matt Staggs, as well as Kona Bikes and the DH Factory Team.

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Apparel Dharco Connor Fearon


