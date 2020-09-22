Video: Connor Fearon and Miranda Miller Report From the Field on the Kona Process X

XTRA XTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!
Breaking News! The Process X
has been spotted out in the wild! No, it’s not under the seat of DMX, but it’s currently kicking ass and taking names under the likes of Miranda Miller and Connor Fearon. We have all of the exciting details in our first-ever Kona newscast!
“Riding the Process X is so sick.”- Connor Fearon
“It’s friggin extreme.” - Miranda Miller
“Me and the Process X are gonna take on the world, one race at a time.” - Connor Fearon
“I don’t know how I lived without it, to be honest.” - Miranda Miller
*saved by the shreddit*
