Video: Connor Fearon and Miranda Miller Report From the Field on the Kona Process X

Sep 22, 2020
by Kona Bikes  
The Process X: It's So Sick

by konaworld
XTRA XTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!

Breaking News! The Process X has been spotted out in the wild! No, it’s not under the seat of DMX, but it’s currently kicking ass and taking names under the likes of Miranda Miller and Connor Fearon. We have all of the exciting details in our first-ever Kona newscast!

“Riding the Process X is so sick.”- Connor Fearon

“It’s friggin extreme.” - Miranda Miller

“Me and the Process X are gonna take on the world, one race at a time.” - Connor Fearon

“I don’t know how I lived without it, to be honest.” - Miranda Miller

Process X DL

Process X


18 Comments

  • 7 0
 I like the Design! It doesnt look as beefy as it is. It looks more like a slim trailbike than a big enduro ship. In a good way!
  • 1 0
 Looks a lot like the new 134 they have too
  • 3 0
 Don't want to take anything away from Connor or Miranda's riding, as both are fantastic, but would've loved to see Aggy shred this one too. Shame on Kona for letting him go Frown Still, nice video and the bike looks fantastic.
  • 3 0
 Amazing how good you can make a bike look in the hands of two world class riders Big Grin DDD Do like that bike though. Processex...?? Ok.. Sweet ad.
  • 4 0
 I'd like to be funny, but like the production team of this video, trying hard is not enough.

*saved by the shreddit*
  • 4 0
 that green / blue / yellow paint is beeeeeeeautiful
  • 1 0
 looks like a trek, sorry guys but lets see something new in the industry!! something with crazy linkage like the evil... yay? nay?
  • 2 0
 Wow. Connor rides so composed
  • 2 0
 It's dark and hell is hot
  • 2 0
 Finally, we don't have to pretend the 153 is an EWS race bike anymore.
  • 1 0
 Who makes the hand guards on Miranda's bike?
  • 1 0
 Got one on order! Can't wait! Process Hex!!!
  • 1 0
 lol video!
  • 1 0
 Fire your pr
  • 1 0
 Review please!
  • 2 3
 Looks like 2016 Patrol.
  • 3 0
 Yep, and that's a good thing! Both my wife and I are on the 2017 Transition Patrols and still loving them. Such a versatile, do everything bike.
  • 1 0
 @Xorrox:I have 2016 XL, I just wish the seat tube angle was bit steeper. Smile

