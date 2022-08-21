Video: Connor Fearon Gets Up to Speed on Forbidden's New DH Bike

Media Credit:

After racing aboard a stock Dreadnought - Forbidden's 154mm travel enduro bike - for the first three rounds of the World Cup series, round four in Lenzerheide would usher in a new era for the Canadian brand from Vancouver Island. After a series of supply chain-related setbacks earlier in the season, the opportunity to finally roll-out the yet unnamed and never-seen-before DH bike had been a long-held ambition and the culmination of years of work, and a deep-rooted passion for downhill racing.With only a few days to get up to speed on his new bike at his summer base in Bromont, Canada, Connor had a lot to process leading into rounds four and five of the series. In typical Connor fashion, he rose to the occasion, tearing up the sun-scorched slopes of Lenzerheide aboard his new ride...which for the record, is not called 'Megalodon'. To Andorra and round five, the series returned to Vallnord, pitting the world's best against a challenging new track and arguably one of the most logistically difficult venues to operate in so far this season. Despite the immediate hurdles, Connor’s pace was there from the get-go, with some top five splits in timed training and a top 20 in qualifying. With everything looking good for finals, proceedings, unfortunately, didn’t go to plan, but that after all is racing...