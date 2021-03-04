Video: Connor Fearon is Electrified in 'Pie in the Sky'

It's a bird! It's plane! No, it's Connor Fearon
flying high and hauling ass aboard his Remote 160 DL
! You know that feeling when you want something so bad but you just can't find it? You search high and low, but it's just not there. Connor was looking for the perfect Aussie pie, but all the bakeries were out. Fortunately for him, his Remote 160 DL was able to take him way up high to the Pie in the Sky!
The introduction of the Remote 160 in 2020 brought the feeling of a Process to an eBike. With rave reviews from many of mountain biking’s top publications we felt the need to take it a step further. The Remote 160 DL utilizes Shimano’s new EP8 system with a 504 Wh battery. We’ve lowered the bottom bracket to accommodate 29” wheels. Suspension is provided by a 160mm RockShox Zeb Select+ Charger RC2.1 Debonair fork and a RockShox Super Deluxe Select rear shock. Stop on a dime with ultra-powerful Code R brakes with 200mm rotors front and rear. Traction is provided by 2.5” Maxxis Assegai 3C MaxxTerra EXO+ tires. That big rugged peak you’ve been meaning to bag? You’ve got that.
The Remote 160 DL
is available now. Check with your local dealer for more info!
Not only it's their target demographics people can identify with, but it's much more honest and believable concept and you can have documentary style filming with candid reactions and real world situations.
Instead, they make shredding video trying to prove their ebike can be just (or) almost as fun downhill as regular bike. Why??? It's not like there are a lot of people who can ride as good as the pros.
It's like you were advertising new Toyota Prius by having it do drag or street race.
