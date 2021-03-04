Video: Connor Fearon is Electrified in 'Pie in the Sky'

Mar 4, 2021
by Kona Bikes  
Pie in the Sky

by konaworld
Views: 394    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


It's a bird! It's plane! No, it's Connor Fearon flying high and hauling ass aboard his Remote 160 DL!  You know that feeling when you want something so bad but you just can't find it? You search high and low, but it's just not there. Connor was looking for the perfect Aussie pie, but all the bakeries were out. Fortunately for him, his Remote 160 DL was able to take him way up high to the Pie in the Sky!

Connor Fearon rides the Remote 160 DL
Connor Fearon rides the Remote 160 DL

Connor Fearon rides the Remote 160 DL

Connor Fearon rides the Remote 160 DL
Connor Fearon rides the Remote 160 DL

Connor Fearon rides the Remote 160 DL


The introduction of the Remote 160 in 2020 brought the feeling of a Process to an eBike. With rave reviews from many of mountain biking’s top publications we felt the need to take it a step further. The Remote 160 DL utilizes Shimano’s new EP8 system with a 504 Wh battery. We’ve lowered the bottom bracket to accommodate 29” wheels. Suspension is provided by a 160mm RockShox Zeb Select+ Charger RC2.1 Debonair fork and a RockShox Super Deluxe Select rear shock. Stop on a dime with ultra-powerful Code R brakes with 200mm rotors front and rear. Traction is provided by 2.5” Maxxis Assegai 3C MaxxTerra EXO+ tires. That big rugged peak you’ve been meaning to bag? You’ve got that.

Connor Fearon rides the Remote 160 DL

The Remote 160 DL is available now. Check with your local dealer for more info!

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Press Releases Riding Videos Kona Connor Fearon


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
115624 views
First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine
69385 views
Interview: Rachel Atherton on Her Pregnancy & Plans for the Future
65305 views
Throwback Thursday: 10 of Sam Hill's Most Iconic Bikes as Chosen by His Mechanic
52418 views
Round Up: Custom Setup Tricks from World Cup & EWS Races
51025 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
48836 views
Ed Masters Breaks Pelvis In New Zealand National Champs
48789 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
47987 views

4 Comments

  • 4 2
 All these ebike ads are missing the point. Instead of featuring young, fit athlete they should use middle aged regular people in average shape.
Not only it's their target demographics people can identify with, but it's much more honest and believable concept and you can have documentary style filming with candid reactions and real world situations.

Instead, they make shredding video trying to prove their ebike can be just (or) almost as fun downhill as regular bike. Why??? It's not like there are a lot of people who can ride as good as the pros.

It's like you were advertising new Toyota Prius by having it do drag or street race.
  • 1 1
 You don't understand advertising. You can't just hold up a mirror to all the middle aged fatties, they'll be horrified. You need to flatter them and then offer them a product which can help them obtain the same experience as the one they've just seen in your commercial.
  • 1 0
 Grant Allen guest appearance - legend! His dream track section in NWD5 was legendary and such a super chill guy!
  • 1 0
 Connor is such a good rider. Can defiantly see him winning a World Cup soon as It’s a long time coming

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008744
Mobile Version of Website