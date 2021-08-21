Pinkbike.com
Video: Connor Fearon Riding Maribor's Secret Loamers
Aug 21, 2021
by
Connor Fearon
With a week off between Maribor world cup and Val Di Sole world champs the Kona Factory Team stuck around in Maribor. We found some time in-between training to take the trusty dad-cam down for a run of some off-piste goodness!
3 Comments
1
0
i-anac
(55 mins ago)
Massive respect to Connor. Trails look incredible too
1
0
hi-dr-nick
(54 mins ago)
Rad. Flat riders throwin feet out all day!
1
0
nicolassherbrooke
(37 mins ago)
Real riding going on! Would love to get schooled on a trail by this guy
