Video: Connor Fearon Riding Maribor's Secret Loamers

Aug 21, 2021
by Connor Fearon  

With a week off between Maribor world cup and Val Di Sole world champs the Kona Factory Team stuck around in Maribor. We found some time in-between training to take the trusty dad-cam down for a run of some off-piste goodness!



 Massive respect to Connor. Trails look incredible too
 Rad. Flat riders throwin feet out all day!
 Real riding going on! Would love to get schooled on a trail by this guy

