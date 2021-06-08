Video: Connor Fearon Shares a Glimpse Into His Life & Why Maydena is One of His Favourite Places to Ride

Jun 8, 2021
by DHaRCO  
No Ordinary Life - Connor Fearon

by DHaRCO
Views: 565    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


bigquotesWe don't just work with athletes because they're some of the world's best riders and professionals in their disciplines. What gravitates us towards our crew is who they are as individuals. We share common values and a passion to live no ordinary life through mountain biking - to be inspiring, positive role models for others and to build a strong and inclusive community.

That’s why we’re excited to introduce the DHaRCO #noordinarylife series, a mini-series that goes behind the scenes with our athletes, who they are and what makes them truly inspiring.

First up is Connor Fearon, Downhill rider and all-around handyman from Down Under, Connor takes us onboard one of his favourite places to ride, Maydena in Tasmania, Australia. At an early age, Connor developed a taste for speed and picked up DH racing with dreams to race the World Cup one day. He finished 2nd place at the Leogang World Cup in 2015 and now doubles in DH and Enduro World Series.




Produced by Matt Staggs Visuals for DHaRCO Clothing

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Connor is such a rad dude.i really hope he gets on that top step soon.but there is some feirce competition
  • 1 0
 Incredible trails , between Derby and Maydena, Tassie is blessed
  • 1 0
 Yep, ride for fun and results will come.
