VIDEOS

Video: Connor Fearon's Heavy Hitting Segment from Gamble Film

Aug 30, 2018
by Joe Bowman  

Brought to you by Maxxis Tires, we're proud to release Connor Fearon's heavy hitting segment from GAMBLE fillm.

Available now on: Itunes Google Play Amazon VImeo


With a duet like 'Cancer Bat's' and Retallack resort, Connor was given the tools for an on-screen symphony, ripping apart corners and trail, giving you barely a chance to catch a breath.

On set For GAMBLE Film

Connor called Retallack for his segment before we could even ask, much to Finn's disappointment and we don't blame him.

On set For GAMBLE Film

Old school, new school....

On set For GAMBLE Film

For the full film and more, head to www.GAMBLEfilm.com
Produced by Creative Concept + Steel City Media

#GAMBLEfilm

Must Read This Week
Gwin's Ridiculous Scrub - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
107048 views
First Ride: Yeti’s New SB150
90191 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
86497 views
Review: Fox Live Valve Suspension
57038 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's All-New SB150 29er
54934 views
Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
47589 views
Video: La Bresse DH World Cup Highlights
46387 views
XC Photo Epic: One To Remember - La Bresse World Cup 2018
42381 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Only thing is I can't add it to my PB favorite videos because it's on YouTube. haha. I was glued. Sick vid.
  • + 1
 He didn't mande ir tal,he made it sing!
  • + 1
 Almost thought he maybe switched to the new Gamble.. Title Dyslexia ;-p
  • + 1
 So sick!
  • + 1
 Hell yeah!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025433
Mobile Version of Website