The hybrid shr-edit-mentary with Robin Goomes & Connor Macfarlane you didn't know you needed. Filmed over two days around the mountain bike mecca of Central Otago, New Zealand, MacGoomes is a wee insight into what it takes to learn new stuff on freeride features, aaand it’s just a fun way to get to know the hilarious personalities of Conor & Robin. But don’t let us tell you, just watch the thing.