Video: Conor Macfarlane in 'Versatility'

Jul 13, 2024
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  

Conor Macfarlane has many skills and his newest edit - VERSATILITY - once again proves it! Riding with us since 2019, the Kiwi has taken on every challenge with determination and creativity. Whether it’s Crankworx, Fest Series, Red Bull Rampage, the Enduro World Series, or his most recent endeavour, the Tour de Yeah Nah (a freeride journey exploring the most technical features around his hometown of Queenstown) Conor consistently pushes the boundaries of the sport.

From meticulously digging and shaping his own features to mastering every type of bike, Conor’s philosophy is clear. His relentless pursuit of innovation has made him a standout figure in the mountain biking community, inspiring riders around the world to test their own limits and redefine what can be achieved on two wheels.

VERSATILITY - Conor Macfarlane

Rider: Conor Macfarlane
Directed & Edit by: Christopher Maunsell

Commencal Conor Macfarlane


3 Comments
 Dann haven’t seen much of him lately but when I do he absolutely delivers
 Rad rider, that last pic is mad.
 That was sick! Queenstown add!







