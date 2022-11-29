Video: Content is King, Pt. 1 - Pinkbike Academy Season 3 EP 7

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
Episode 7: Content is King, Pt. 1It’s time to test the athletes’ creativity both on and off the bike. For their next challenge, guest judge and action sports photographer Mason Mashon will be working with our athletes to capture some epic photos for their sponsors. With limited time available, the athletes will need to tap into their creative talent to impress the judges and create some memorable highlights of their time at Pinkbike Academy.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.
Your complaint about not getting to know the riders or seeing much riding is up to the producer/director.
Judges (Christina) totally underestimating Brittany photo (because she didn't do enough run ins????)....
Max's photo is nice, but you must be kidding me, half of the bike is behind the little bush, you literally cannot see the bike brand or any of the sponsors on the bike as a matter of fact... It's a cool shot but photographer position sux.
Plus once again, a 22min episode with no more than 10min of real action......
More people have seen his, Fabio Wibmer’s and Semenuk’s videos than have seen Bruni or Gwin race.
Look at Remy, Matt Jones, etc... Content kings.
If I wanted a high level racer my dream would be Kerr because he's both fast and marketing-savvy. Though at this point he has to be more expensive than Hill, so my business would have to be able to afford him in the first place.
There's also the fact that Tarmo is not "the next Sam Hill". Anyone who thinks that is delusional. If he was, he wouldn't be on PBA - he'd be on Redbull or Monster. I see this comparison in the comments all the time as if people forgot how a young Sam burst onto the scene destroying DH legends. It's literally comparable to Tarmo smashing Pierron or Rude/Moir/Melamed by big margins. Ask yourself if that's ever gonna happen.
I also did name my top choice at the moment and you might have noticed it was a racer.
Funny you assume I have to ask anyone else how to run marketing
All this is moot anyway, the Sam Hill argument is a strwman in PBA context. No one in this show will ever be on that level, so they better be decent at the content game if they want to make it.