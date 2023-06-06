Video: Continental & Pivot Factory Racing Kick Off Bid for 2023 World Cup Glory

Jun 6, 2023
by Continental Tires  


bigquotesContinental were a new sponsor to our team last year that worked out better than we could have dreamed! We've teamed up on a fun vid in the off season the features the original and now old face of DH commentary ROB WARNER!Bernard Kerr, Pivot Factory Racing Team Manager

Continental’s Gravity Range was officially launched in April 2022, following three year’s development by Continental’s R&D team and testing by athletes—including those at Pivot Factory Racing team. A wide-ranging tire portfolio engineered from the ground up to meet every rider's demands, the Gravity Range was designed to instil maximum confidence. This close relationship between athlete and engineering was proven with Pivot Factory Racing enjoying an exceptional 2022 season. Highlights came thick and fast for our riders in races taking in all possible course conditions, with multiple podiums and a rainbow jersey to celebrate at the close of World Cup racing in September.

A mud-soaked UCI Downhill World Cup in Snowshoe was home to a second-place podium finish for Bernard Kerr on Continental’s Argotal tire - designed for loose, wet terrain - a result which supported him on his way to securing a fifth-place overall. Jenna Hastings took home the Women’s Junior World Champion rainbow jersey following a matchless performance on a combination of the Argotal and Kryptotal Fr tires at Les Gets, even as conditions switched from dry to drenched ahead of race day.

Meanwhile, the team delivered an Enduro masterclass across 2022, securing the overall Team Championship plus significant individual results. Morgane Charre completed her most successful season ever, finishing on the podium in more than half of her EWS appearances and taking second overall; plus Ed Masters and Matt Walker consistently finished in the top 10, with Ed securing third place in Val di Fassa and Matt matching this feat at Sugarloaf, leading to an overall fifth and tenth position respectively.

For 2023, Pivot and Continental are already working together to learn from the successes and challenges of last year to make our mark on Enduro’s first season as a UCI World Cup race. Morgane secured her first win of the season at Finale Outdoor Region running a pair of Kryptotal Fr tires, alongside a second-place finish in Maydena and fifth in Derby; while Matt and Ed took ninth and tenth in Derby, adding to Ed’s ninth place in Derby. The UCI Downhill World Cup kicks off in Lenzerheide this weekend, where Jenna will face her first race in the Elite Women’s division and Bernard will look to capitalise on his career-best 2022 result with a renewed push for the top step of the podium.

bigquotes2022 was an absolute dream year for Continental and Pivot. The team put down some unbelievable race runs and demonstrated exactly what we’ve been working so hard to deliver with our tires. Looking ahead to 2023 and it’s clear there’s even more good news to come. There’s great new talent coming on board in the form of Jakob Jewett, plus last year’s results are an incredible baseline for the rest of the team to solidify and build upon. We’re super stoked to continue to work alongside Pivot’s racers and can’t wait to see them pushing their limits on the Gravity Range and our prototype tires in the season aheadKelsey Rollet, Continental Bicycle Tires Marketing Manager


5 Comments

  • 5 0
 I know new tyres always feel great but having finally just managed to get a hand on a set of kryptotals I can say they are something special, particularly on dry loose stuff and rocks. Haven't had the opportunity to test them on wet roots yet but looking forward to it!
  • 1 0
 I put Kryptotals on my DH bike and I love them. It's a bit unfair though as we average riders tend to change tires only when our old tires are pretty worn out. So my new Kryptotals replaced very elderly Magic Marys, which isn't a fair comparison. Still, they are great tires.
  • 1 0
 Great video. This team's vibes are so good.

The buzz around Conti tires is so crazy right now. In our local scene, it's like scoring drugs or something, "I heard that X Shop found some kryptotals on this sketchy website and has some in stock right now.' Everyone wants to be on these tires. I never thought that that Maxxis would have legit competition.
  • 1 0
 Kryptotal FRs have been so good on my enduro bike. Similar grip as an assegai, rolls faster, and the super soft compound is lasting longer than expected. Sick ties and good luck racing
  • 1 0
 The martini Pivot will forever be one of the best looking bikes to me !





