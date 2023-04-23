Video: Continental Nukeproof Racing's Pre-Season Team Camp

The crew out in full force on the streets of Belfast, home of Nukeproof Bikes.

Tour around the offices was just a small insight into the work that goes into designing, engineering and building the newly released Carbon Nukeproof Dissent.

New sign Veronika Widman from Italy, over enjoying the Irish sunshine... I can tell you it wasn't as nice as it looks in the photo.

3rd year on the family-run team, Chris Cumming has been racing a Nukeproof since he learnt to ride a bike. Now on the factory team.

Title sponsor of the team, Continental came on board early on with not only monetary backing but the belief in what Jen and Mark could do with the team. Two years later, here we are, a fully-fledged elite downhill mountain bike team.

Having supported Chris since a young age, Nukeproof was the only bike brand in our minds that can join our crew... and what a bike they've developed. We are proud to say we had a small part in developing the bike and putting it through its paces at World Cups and Hardline.

Maxime from Sram came all the way over from France, to really give the riders an in-depth guide to how their suspension is working, and how they should be looking at things maybe a little differently when riding the tracks they do.

Harry Molloy came on board the team this year. He's been running teams and riding World Cups for a long time now. So just bringing that knowledge and expertise on board is proving to be invaluable.

Kodak corner is a famous spot near us, it looks over the loch and you can see Ireland over there n the background. Great spot to show our sponsors around this beautiful part of the world.

Having proven herself on the World Cup circuit having a second place overall, it was really a no-brainer to welcome Vero onto the team.

Ronan Dunne proved to be on to watch of the past few years, gaining himself his maiden podium in Snowshoe, I'm sure it'll be the first of many.

And finally, the cheery on top, the rig in all its beauty. The sponsors have come together and killed It this year, creating what we can only describe as the perfect bike. Everything you want to go fast.

Episode 1 of an in-depth look into the newest team on the block. Having only been a fully-fledged team for a couple of years, we've finally been awarded elite status for the UCI Downhill World Cup Series. The home base of the team is Northern Ireland, about an hour south of Belfast in a place called Rostrevor. Backing onto the Mourne Mountain range, it's the perfect spot to train for anything you can imagine, elevation higher than Fort William, the once home of the Irish Red Bull Foxhunt really is a perfect setting for an elite downhill team. We're hoping in this series of films we'll show you what it's like to start a team from the ground up and mould it into what we have today, trying to support our riders to not only be the fastest they can be but to just have a laugh doing it... not worth doing if you're not having fun doing it.With a couple of new faces on the team, Italian shredder Veronika Widman and Scottish Crankworx extraordinaire, Louise Ferguson, this year promises to be the best yet. Follow us as we compete at the highest level, jump the biggest jumps, hit the biggest ruts and hopefully step on a podium or two along the way.Pictures & Video by @filmsmith