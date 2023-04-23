Video: Continental Nukeproof Racing's Pre-Season Team Camp

Episode 1 of an in-depth look into the newest team on the block. Having only been a fully-fledged team for a couple of years, we've finally been awarded elite status for the UCI Downhill World Cup Series. The home base of the team is Northern Ireland, about an hour south of Belfast in a place called Rostrevor. Backing onto the Mourne Mountain range, it's the perfect spot to train for anything you can imagine, elevation higher than Fort William, the once home of the Irish Red Bull Foxhunt really is a perfect setting for an elite downhill team. We're hoping in this series of films we'll show you what it's like to start a team from the ground up and mould it into what we have today, trying to support our riders to not only be the fastest they can be but to just have a laugh doing it... not worth doing if you're not having fun doing it.
With a couple of new faces on the team, Italian shredder Veronika Widman and Scottish Crankworx extraordinaire, Louise Ferguson, this year promises to be the best yet. Follow us as we compete at the highest level, jump the biggest jumps, hit the biggest ruts and hopefully step on a podium or two along the way.
Pictures & Video by @filmsmith
