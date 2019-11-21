Video: Controversy & Difficult Conditions for Lael Wilcox During the 2019 Great Divide Race

Nov 22, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesLael Wilcox loves the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.

She loves the climbing. It's pass after pass. She loves the roads. They’re not too technical. She loves the landscapes. Traveling from Canada to Mexico, all on your bike. The Tour Divide, it’s her kind of race and she’s done it twice before.

The 2019 edition was set to be truly unique as she attempted to be the first woman to be the overall winner the race. But would the weather cooperate? Would the race and route play out as it had in her previous attempts?

Follow along as Lael takes on the most notable bikepacking route in the world and has to overcome natural and human barriers to embrace the true reasons for why she rides and inspires others to ride. Go Lael.Pearl Izumi


Posted In:
Videos Lael Wilcox Bikepacking


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
495916 views
Field Test: 2020 Pole Stamina 140 - The Fastest Trail Bike*
99691 views
Review: Shimano's XT 12-Speed Drivetrain is Smart Money
95607 views
Field Test: 2020 Intense Primer S - Mixed Wheel Corner Carver
48370 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
48117 views
WolfTooth's New EnCase Tool System: An Allen Wrench Walks Into a Bar and Says...
44465 views
Video: Friday Fails #92
38545 views
Specialized Gravity Tease New World Cup DH Signing
37291 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 not being able to talk to her partner is just over the top. Other competitors see family and friends during the race. Regardless well worth watching. Oh yeah and Lael and all who complete this "race" are bad ass!!!
  • 1 0
 If the goal of this video was to inspire folks to take this on then know that you have 1000% succeeded. I've always been interested in this route and I know several people who have attempted it but I've never seen it myself. In my mind it was always this nebulous mashup of riding through stereotypical scenes from each state and this video shows that it is so much more.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009894
Mobile Version of Website