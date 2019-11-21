Video: Controversy & Difficult Conditions for Lael Wilcox During the 2019 Great Divide Race

Lael Wilcox loves the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.



She loves the climbing. It's pass after pass. She loves the roads. They’re not too technical. She loves the landscapes. Traveling from Canada to Mexico, all on your bike. The Tour Divide, it’s her kind of race and she’s done it twice before.



The 2019 edition was set to be truly unique as she attempted to be the first woman to be the overall winner the race. But would the weather cooperate? Would the race and route play out as it had in her previous attempts?



Follow along as Lael takes on the most notable bikepacking route in the world and has to overcome natural and human barriers to embrace the true reasons for why she rides and inspires others to ride. Go Lael. — Pearl Izumi