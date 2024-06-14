Powered by Outside

Video: Corners For Dough from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 14, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Val Di Sole is a notoriously difficult track. We are giving cash to the privateer who can clean this impossible chute the best!

Corners for Dough is presented by Shimano
What's Your Favourite?



10 Comments
  • 7 0
 Chute not shoot
  • 1 0
 Aka Fall line in French. Right Frenchies?
  • 1 0
 @Dogl0rd: Basically.
  • 1 0
 Rides chutes and leavers?
  • 1 0
 I love this segment. Note for Cathro / other editors: This segment would be greatly improved by adding a "P" to the numbers of the riders who are privateers, or by splitting pros and privateers up into different halves of the edit, to help us when voting. I understand that *you* can see someone's kit, know their name and their current sponsor status. But many of us are, speaking for myself here, not sufficiently in touch with the sport to do that for 80+ riders.
  • 1 0
 27 with really good entry speed and a great line. 48 double pump move was crazy smooth, had good entry and exit speed as well
  • 2 0
 so is this the Friday Fails for this week?
  • 1 0
 Came here to say that!
  • 1 0
 I’m confused. How does someone who gets factory level support from GT and has clothing sponsors count as a privateer?
  • 3 0
 Hes not on the Factory GT team so he doesnt have factory level support. Probably free frames and spares.







