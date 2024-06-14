Pinkbike.com
Video: Corners For Dough from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
Jun 14, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
10 Comments
Val Di Sole is a notoriously difficult track. We are giving cash to the privateer who can clean this impossible chute the best!
Corners for Dough is presented by
Shimano
What's Your Favourite?
Posted In:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Corners For Dough
DH Racing
Sponsored
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,132 articles
10 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
Sycip69er
(1 hours ago)
Chute not shoot
[Reply]
1
0
Dogl0rd
FL
(54 mins ago)
Aka Fall line in French. Right Frenchies?
[Reply]
1
0
Drims
(32 mins ago)
@Dogl0rd
: Basically.
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(19 mins ago)
Rides chutes and leavers?
[Reply]
1
0
Mtmw
(0 mins ago)
I love this segment. Note for Cathro / other editors: This segment would be greatly improved by adding a "P" to the numbers of the riders who are privateers, or by splitting pros and privateers up into different halves of the edit, to help us when voting. I understand that *you* can see someone's kit, know their name and their current sponsor status. But many of us are, speaking for myself here, not sufficiently in touch with the sport to do that for 80+ riders.
[Reply]
1
0
daceto817
(1 hours ago)
27 with really good entry speed and a great line. 48 double pump move was crazy smooth, had good entry and exit speed as well
[Reply]
2
0
dirt-mcgirt
(1 hours ago)
so is this the Friday Fails for this week?
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(42 mins ago)
Came here to say that!
[Reply]
1
0
chrismac70
FL
(40 mins ago)
I’m confused. How does someone who gets factory level support from GT and has clothing sponsors count as a privateer?
[Reply]
3
0
Aem221
FL
(38 mins ago)
Hes not on the Factory GT team so he doesnt have factory level support. Probably free frames and spares.
[Reply]
