Video: Coronet Peak FPV at Golden Hour with Reece Potter

Jan 6, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

Reece Potter teamed up with drone pilot, Josh Morgan, to capture a lap down the beautiful Coronet Peak in New Zealand at golden hour. Hop on this rollercoaster ride and feel like you're right there along with Reece!

Videos Transition Reece Potter


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Now that's some good flying... by both pilots!
  • 1 0
 Nice riding; nausea inducing flying.

