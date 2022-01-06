close
Video: Coronet Peak FPV at Golden Hour with Reece Potter
Jan 6, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
Reece Potter teamed up with drone pilot, Josh Morgan, to capture a lap down the beautiful Coronet Peak in New Zealand at golden hour. Hop on this rollercoaster ride and feel like you're right there along with Reece!
Videos
Transition
Reece Potter
1
0
bmxRC009
(22 mins ago)
Now that's some good flying... by both pilots!
[Reply]
1
0
Mlloyd550
(6 mins ago)
Nice riding; nausea inducing flying.
[Reply]
