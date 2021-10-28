Video: Cory Wallace Attempts a Double Everest

Oct 28, 2021
by Kona Bikes  

Mountain goat. Ox. Cat. There are many, many animals to compare to Endurance team rider Cory Wallace, but the main theme is that Cory is a beast. His version of a challenge is enough to put most people in the grave. It's hard to put his strength and fitness into words so we wanted to share an insight into the type of challenge that Cory relishes.





Cory took the idea of Everesting and added his own twist... a world-record attempt at both Everesting and double Everesting. That's right double Everesting. That's nearly 60,000 feet of vertical gain in one go. Sound impossible? Crazy? Welcome to Cory's mind, where the impossible becomes just another interesting idea and insane is all in how you frame a challenge. We sent ambassador Peter Wojnar to shadow Cory during his attempt a few months ago. Battling smoke and heat, Cory set out to do what few others have even attempted. Did he make it? Check the video to find out.


Cory traded off between his Hei Hei CR Race and his Honzo CR for this challenge to maximize climbing efficiency and comfort while descending when he started to feel fatigued.

Posted In:
Videos Kona Cory Wallace


Must Read This Week
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
54556 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
52494 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2021
50178 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
46214 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
44228 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
37556 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
36359 views
Video: Let The Racing Begin - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 1
34909 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 What a Awesome Attempt. Huge goal.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007898
Mobile Version of Website