Video: Cory Wallace Goes for FKT on Nepal's Annapurna Circuit

Nov 21, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


For the third year in a row, three-time 24 Hour Solo World Champion Cory Wallace is challenging himself by going for the Fastest Known Time (FKT) on Nepal's Annapurna Circuit.

The entire route is 220km of high altitude riding with over 6000 meters of ascending. Completing the Annapurna Circuit is a challenging athletic feat on its own and most people take two to three weeks to complete the route. Cory completed the Annapurna Circuit in 23 hrs 57 minutes on his first attempt, in 22 hours and 30 minutes last year and is aiming to improve on his own Fastest Known Time November 24-25.

In the past two years, Wallace has used the ride to raise money for the Nepal Cyclists Training Centre in Kathmandu. This year his goal is to raise enough to keep the center open for another 2 years, bring over Cory's Coach Luke Way from Balance Point Racing in Canada to continue to coach and test the riders, and to conduct High Altitude training camps in Nepal as the riders aim to be the fastest mountain bikers in Asia.

Wallace has been backed by the NCRR (Nepal Cyclists Ride to Rescue, and the MTB World-Wide Organization.

You can learn more here and read about Wallace's record-breaking ride in 2017 here.

