Video: Kona’s Longtime Cinematographer Joonas Vinnari Gets Rad in ‘Cosmic Dancer’

Words: Kona Bikes
Meet Joonas Vinnari
, Kona’s in-house cinematographer and the man behind the lens for more than 20 years of Kona storytelling. From World Champs wins to DIY dolly rigs made from sewer pipes, Joonas has seen and shot it all.
Before he was behind the camera, Joonas rode as a European Kona Clump rider, and this new edit he's produced with good friends and collaborators Tuukka Westerholm and Jussi Laukkanen proves he's never lost it. Filmed in Finland and Norway, it captures fresh landscapes, loose descents, and Joonas’s effortless style honed over decades on two wheels.
Whether he’s chasing riders through the woods and jumping treefall with his RED, rigging ghetto cable cams, or brewing coffee during late-night edits, Joonas has helped shape the look and feel of Kona films since the early 2000s.