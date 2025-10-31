Powered by Outside

Video: Kona’s Longtime Cinematographer Joonas Vinnari Gets Rad in ‘Cosmic Dancer’

Oct 31, 2025
by Kona Bikes  
Words: Kona Bikes

Meet Joonas Vinnari, Kona’s in-house cinematographer and the man behind the lens for more than 20 years of Kona storytelling. From World Champs wins to DIY dolly rigs made from sewer pipes, Joonas has seen and shot it all.

Joonas Vinnari is 40

Before he was behind the camera, Joonas rode as a European Kona Clump rider, and this new edit he's produced with good friends and collaborators Tuukka Westerholm and Jussi Laukkanen proves he's never lost it. Filmed in Finland and Norway, it captures fresh landscapes, loose descents, and Joonas’s effortless style honed over decades on two wheels.

Whether he’s chasing riders through the woods and jumping treefall with his RED, rigging ghetto cable cams, or brewing coffee during late-night edits, Joonas has helped shape the look and feel of Kona films since the early 2000s.

Joonas Vinnari is 40

Joonas Vinnari is 40

Joonas Vinnari is 40

Joonas Vinnari is 40

Joonas Vinnari is 40

Joonas Vinnari is 40

Joonas Vinnari is 40
Joonas Vinnari is 40


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kona Joonas Vinnari


Author Info:
konaworld avatar

Member since Nov 18, 2008
152 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
178843 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
46149 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
40155 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37019 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
31157 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28977 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28378 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
26541 views

1 Comment
  • 10
 Great Joonas, Tuukka and Jussi. Torille!







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.019600
Mobile Version of Website