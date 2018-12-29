Video: Cotic Bicycles Celebrates 15 Years

In one of the classic "how did that happen?" moments, I realised that this summer marked 15 years of Cotic. To celebrate, we've put together a history of our little company and we are all so chuffed with the result.
From selling Souls out of my garage, to two premises, 7 staff and 11 bikes in the range, a lot has happened over that time. It's been brilliant.
Our base is in the heart of the Peak District in the UK: Here we do design, development, demos, sales, shipping, but best of all is the test riding on the local trails.
A huge thank you to anyone and everyone who has bought a Cotic, helped us out, been along for the ride with us. We owe all this to you.
Thanks,
Cy
Founder and Director
Cotic Bikes
