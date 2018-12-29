VIDEOS

Video: Cotic Bicycles Celebrates 15 Years

Dec 29, 2018
by cotic-bikes  
15 YEARS OF COTIC

by cotic-bikes
In one of the classic "how did that happen?" moments, I realised that this summer marked 15 years of Cotic. To celebrate, we've put together a history of our little company and we are all so chuffed with the result.


Hannah Flare

Cotic SolarisMAX
Our most recent hardtail... the limited edition titanium SodaMAX

From selling Souls out of my garage, to two premises, 7 staff and 11 bikes in the range, a lot has happened over that time. It's been brilliant.

Steel is Real team
Here's some of the team at a public demo. I'm on the right (your right).

Our base is in the heart of the Peak District in the UK: Here we do design, development, demos, sales, shipping, but best of all is the test riding on the local trails.

A huge thank you to anyone and everyone who has bought a Cotic, helped us out, been along for the ride with us. We owe all this to you.

Thanks,
Cy
Founder and Director
Cotic Bikes


