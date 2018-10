PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship

It's the final countdown to the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship World Final this coming weekend - get a behind the scenes look at the unique course at the Jones Center with course designer Claudio Caluori.Riders from around the world have now descended upon the Jones Center but the verdict is out - Who will take the win at the World Final? BMX or MTB? Get the inside scoop from all the riders.Stay tuned for all the action coming this weekend when the first Red Bull Pump Track World Champion will be crowned.