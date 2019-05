Video: Course Details & Rider List Announced for 10th Rocket Air FMB Gold Event

PRESS RELEASE: Swatch Rocket Air

Set Riders for the Swatch Rocket Air 2019:

UNDER CLOWNSTRUCTION

Preparing the chocolate cake dirt landing.

width=textRamon Hunziker adding a second layer to the course.

More clownstructors.

Anybody know this clown?

The Swatch Rocket Air is getting more and more creative every year. Over the years, the organizing Flying Metal Crew used different themes and built the whole course around it. Ramon and Jérôme Hunziker as well as crew member Joel Portenier are talking about the work through the years.Rogatkin Nicholi USAJohansson Emil SWEFedko Erik GERTesta Torquato ITAAlanko Alex SWEJones Matt GBRCaverzasi Diego ITAVencl Jakub CZEMessere Anthony CANHuppert Lucas CHEIsted Tom GBRCouderc Paul FRAGodziek Dawid POLReboul Louis FRAPilgrim Sam GBRHonore Antonin FRABarrett Brayden CANWinkler Bernd AUTDouhan Viktor SWEMarks Owen USAFour more days until the Swatch Rocket Air in Thun. The ice rink in Thun, Switzerland is once more under clownstruction. This year we're planning a huge 10th anniversary birthday party.We've spotted a couple of clowns building the track for this year's edition.Have a look: Tickets for the event on May 3rd and 4th at the Eishalle Grabengut are still available in all categories. The event will also be streamed live on rocketair.ch on May 4th at 7pm CET. If you can't make it to Thun, make sure to join the live stream at 7pm CET (10am PST).