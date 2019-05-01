PRESS RELEASES

Video: Course Details & Rider List Announced for 10th Rocket Air FMB Gold Event

May 1, 2019
by Flying Metal  


PRESS RELEASE: Swatch Rocket Air

The Swatch Rocket Air is getting more and more creative every year. Over the years, the organizing Flying Metal Crew used different themes and built the whole course around it. Ramon and Jérôme Hunziker as well as crew member Joel Portenier are talking about the work through the years.

Set Riders for the Swatch Rocket Air 2019:

Rogatkin Nicholi USA
Johansson Emil SWE
Fedko Erik GER
Testa Torquato ITA
Alanko Alex SWE
Jones Matt GBR
Caverzasi Diego ITA
Vencl Jakub CZE
Messere Anthony CAN
Huppert Lucas CHE
Isted Tom GBR
Couderc Paul FRA
Godziek Dawid POL
Reboul Louis FRA
Pilgrim Sam GBR
Honore Antonin FRA
Barrett Brayden CAN
Winkler Bernd AUT
Douhan Viktor SWE
Marks Owen USA


UNDER CLOWNSTRUCTION
Four more days until the Swatch Rocket Air in Thun. The ice rink in Thun, Switzerland is once more under clownstruction. This year we're planning a huge 10th anniversary birthday party.

We've spotted a couple of clowns building the track for this year's edition.
Have a look:

FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch
Preparing the chocolate cake dirt landing.

FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch
width=textRamon Hunziker adding a second layer to the course.

FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch
More clownstructors.

FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 27th-28th 2018 Photo www.andremaurer.ch
Anybody know this clown?

Tickets for the event on May 3rd and 4th at the Eishalle Grabengut are still available in all categories. The event will also be streamed live on rocketair.ch on May 4th at 7pm CET. If you can't make it to Thun, make sure to join the live stream at 7pm CET (10am PST).

Follow us on our social profiles for more insights:

Facebook
Instagram

Or check our websites for further information:
www.rocketair.ch
www.flyingmetal.ch

MENTIONS: @flyingmetal


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2019
115842 views
Results: Qualifying - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
113760 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
72549 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor World Cup DH 2019
57008 views
DH Bike Tech: What's New For This Season? - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
51874 views
Poll: Does Your Trail Bike Have a Weight Problem?
51773 views
Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
49352 views
Qualifying Photo Epic: Starting From Zero - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
45938 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023335
Mobile Version of Website