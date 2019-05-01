Video: Course Details & Rider List Announced for 10th Rocket Air FMB Gold Event

PRESS RELEASE: Swatch Rocket Air
The Swatch Rocket Air is getting more and more creative every year. Over the years, the organizing Flying Metal Crew used different themes and built the whole course around it. Ramon and Jérôme Hunziker as well as crew member Joel Portenier are talking about the work through the years.Set Riders for the Swatch Rocket Air 2019:
Rogatkin Nicholi USA
Johansson Emil SWE
Fedko Erik GER
Testa Torquato ITA
Alanko Alex SWE
Jones Matt GBR
Caverzasi Diego ITA
Vencl Jakub CZE
Messere Anthony CAN
Huppert Lucas CHE
Isted Tom GBR
Couderc Paul FRA
Godziek Dawid POL
Reboul Louis FRA
Pilgrim Sam GBR
Honore Antonin FRA
Barrett Brayden CAN
Winkler Bernd AUT
Douhan Viktor SWE
Marks Owen USAUNDER CLOWNSTRUCTION
Four more days until the Swatch Rocket Air in Thun. The ice rink in Thun, Switzerland is once more under clownstruction. This year we're planning a huge 10th anniversary birthday party.
We've spotted a couple of clowns building the track for this year's edition.
Have a look:
Preparing the chocolate cake dirt landing.
for the event on May 3rd and 4th at the Eishalle Grabengut are still available in all categories. The event will also be streamed live on rocketair.ch on May 4th at 7pm CET. If you can't make it to Thun, make sure to join the live stream at 7pm CET (10am PST).
