Video: Course Preview & First Hits - Freeride Fiesta 2021

Feb 2, 2021
by Freeride Fiesta  


Johny Salido sure knows his way around the line.

Freeride Fiesta kicked off on Saturday January 30th, with Freeriders from around the world flight to Guadalajara, Mexico to ride a brand new jump line.









Photos by: Bike Check / Vee Tire



 Damnnn those look fun! Not quite shit your pants on sight like the Fest series but big enough to still be intimidating and probably throw some savage tricks on
 Jalido!

