Video: Course Preview & First Hits - Freeride Fiesta 2021
Feb 2, 2021
by
Freeride Fiesta
Johny Salido sure knows his way around the line.
Freeride Fiesta kicked off on Saturday January 30th, with Freeriders from around the world flight to Guadalajara, Mexico to ride a brand new jump line.
Photos by: Bike Check / Vee Tire
Racing and Events
Freeride
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
CoffeeHouseMedia
(9 mins ago)
Damnnn those look fun! Not quite shit your pants on sight like the Fest series but big enough to still be intimidating and probably throw some savage tricks on
[Reply]
1
0
AirBud
(8 mins ago)
Jalido!
[Reply]
