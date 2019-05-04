Pinkbike.com
Video: Course Preview - European DH Cup Round 2 Kranjska Gora
May 3, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Brage Vestavik and Erik Irmisch take you down the track in Kranjska Gora. With a forecast of severe weather predicted for Sunday, finals have been rescheduled for Saturday.
neimbc
(33 mins ago)
I would have easily filled up a Friday's Fails on that course. Great riding fellas.
