Video: Course Preview - European DH Cup Round 2 Kranjska Gora

May 3, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Brage Vestavik and Erik Irmisch take you down the track in Kranjska Gora. With a forecast of severe weather predicted for Sunday, finals have been rescheduled for Saturday.

1 Comment

  • + 1
 I would have easily filled up a Friday's Fails on that course. Great riding fellas.

