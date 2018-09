The seventh round of the Enduro World Series takes place in Ainsa-Sobrarbe, Spain this weekend. It's the second time the series has visited this tiny village in the Pyrenean foothills, and riders are in for two big days of racing over seven stages. We sent Northern Ireland's finest, Ric McLaughlin, out under a blazing Spanish sun to guide us through the course ahead of the penultimate race of the year.