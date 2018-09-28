VIDEOS

Video: Course Preview - EWS Finale Ligure 2018

Sep 28, 2018
by Enduro World Series  

The 2018 Enduro World Series is about to draw to a close in its classic home of Finale Ligure, Italy. But in a break from tradition, this year's race has moved to a one day format for the first time ever. Sunday's race will take in four big stages, including two classics and two brand new additions. Ric McLaughlin and Chris Ball take to the mountains above the famous Italian Riviera resort to check out what's on offer at the very last race of the year.

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
85820 views
Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away
59900 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
57470 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
53809 views
GPS Gadgets, French Toast Gel, and Hope's Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
52920 views
Just Keep it Rolling: How Ruaridh Cunningham‘s Destroyed Wheel Made it Through EWS Ainsa
51646 views
Video: What Tools Do the EWS Pros Carry?
51369 views
$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
42847 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Its funny that you can't ever really tell how steep something is on video but the few times he had a rider in front, climbing or descending, you can really tell the grade of the trail and the technicality of it... good stuff!
  • + 1
 One day ! so sad ...
  • + 1
 Prognarcore

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021734
Mobile Version of Website