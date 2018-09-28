Video: Course Preview - EWS Finale Ligure 2018

The 2018 Enduro World Series is about to draw to a close in its classic home of Finale Ligure, Italy. But in a break from tradition, this year's race has moved to a one day format for the first time ever. Sunday's race will take in four big stages, including two classics and two brand new additions. Ric McLaughlin and Chris Ball take to the mountains above the famous Italian Riviera resort to check out what's on offer at the very last race of the year.