Video: Course Preview - EWS Sugarloaf 2022

Sugarloaf is another first-time venue on the East Coast of the United States and the trails look rocky and raw, with pockets of fresh-cut loam. They've been crafted by the skilled hands of local legend and Olympian, Adam Craig. Ric and Ruaridh check out the stages in this video.

See the schedule, weather forecast, and more details on the course in the Pinkbike Primer, and don't forget to get your Fantasy Enduro team on the line before Saturday!

12 Comments

  • 4 0
 That course looks really cool. Looks like a course Rude will do well on....
  • 2 1
 Looks gloriously technical -- but in an overtly challenging (ie. super rough and super steep) way. More so in the sense that the trails are seriously awkward, jank, and off-camber; like they're challenging to ride and only become fun once you've ridden them a billion times. So cool!
  • 1 0
 the amazing thing is these top pros after just one walk/run down have them figured out.

there was a great Hot Lap with Hill, after on one practice run down a trail in Squamish, he came within a second of the KOM.
  • 3 1
 That Shimano tape is strong.
  • 2 0
 Looks sweet! Gives you a good feel of the courses.
  • 1 0
 Course looks raw, chunky and steep. I've heard really good things about Sugarloaf, proper gnar!
  • 2 0
 classic east-coast tech!
  • 1 0
 Why are visors so high on helmets now?
  • 1 0
 My theory: proliferation of helmet cams
  • 1 0
 they do kinda get in way when too low
  • 1 4
 EWS should get Andrew Neethling instead of this dude Ric. He is way more informative with enthusiasm + a total shredder!
  • 2 0
 In a totally constructively critical way, I do get what you are saying. Ruaridh coming into his own now and more interesting to watch as a rider.





