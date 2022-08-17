Video: Course Preview - EWS Sugarloaf 2022

Sugarloaf is another first-time venue on the East Coast of the United States and the trails look rocky and raw, with pockets of fresh-cut loam. They've been crafted by the skilled hands of local legend and Olympian, Adam Craig. Ric and Ruaridh check out the stages in this video.
See the schedule, weather forecast, and more details on the course in the Pinkbike Primer
, and don't forget to get your Fantasy Enduro team on the line
before Saturday!
12 Comments
there was a great Hot Lap with Hill, after on one practice run down a trail in Squamish, he came within a second of the KOM.