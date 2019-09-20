Video: Course Preview - EWS Zermatt 2019

The 2019 Enduro World Series draws to a close this weekend in a venue befitting of a drama filled season, beneath the iconic Matterhorn on the trails of Zermatt, Switzerland.The eighth race of the year, Traillove EWS Zermatt, will see a season that features 144 stages in seven countries across three continents, come right down to the wire - with series champions only securing their crown on the very last stage of the year.This Saturday’s race features five stages in a single day, with the final one designated the Queen Stage - which comes with it additional series points for the winner. The stage has been set perfectly for Saturday’s race to be the ultimate showdown in the men’s category. Florian Nicolai (Canyon Factory Racing) leads the series rankings by just 60 points - ahead of reigning Champion Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles Mavic). And with 40 points on offer for the Queen Stage winner, this race really isn’t over until it’s over - with the outcome impossible to predict until the last rider on course, Nicolai, crosses the finish line.In the women’s competition Isabeau Courdurier (Intense Mavic Collective) has her first series champion title all sewn up after winning the first seven rounds - but don’t expect her to be hanging back - if she adds this race win to her collection she’ll be only the second rider ever (alongside Cecile Ravanel) to manage a perfect season. Noga Korem (GT Factory Racing) will be looking for another podium finish to secure her second place in the rankings, as will Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Rocky Mountain/Race Face Enduro Team) who is in third.Ric McLaughlin tackles all five stages to see what lies in store for the riders on the last course preview of the year.