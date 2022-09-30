Video: Course Preview for the 2022 Trophy of Nations

The biggest team competition in mountain biking is back, as the Bluegrass Trophy of Nations rounds out the 2022 season in Finale Ligure, Italy.



For the first time since 2019, the Trophy of Nations will once more ask riders to cast aside personal ambition in favour of team tactics, as they race for the UCI rainbow jerseys for their home nations. With national teams compromising three riders each, this unique race is all about strategy and team work.



Join Ric McLaughlin and Ruaridh Cunningham as they try (and fail) to keep up with special guest Mark Scott of Santa Cruz Bicycles on Finale's epic trail network. — Enduro World Series