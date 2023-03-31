Video: Course Preview for the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023

Mar 31, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJoin Josh Carlson as he takes you onboard a VERY wet course preview of round two of the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup - Derby, Tasmania

Through the raindrops, Josh gives us insights into tackling the six physical stages that will test the skills and stamina of the world’s best enduro riders!

The sun is shining today and the tracks are drying out leading to ever-changing conditions. UCI Mountain Bike World Series


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Stoked to see this course. Proper/classic Enduro where it's not just a series of DH-lite races but one with elements of attrition/survival over a big old day.
  • 2 0
 That's what I meant with my comment. What attracts me more with enduro is the diversity of the races,and the ability of the racers to adapt.
  • 1 1
 No shuttles,stages with pedaling bits,challenging weather?
2017 called,they want their enduro back.





