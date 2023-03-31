Video: Course Preview for the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023
Mar 31, 2023
by Ed Spratt
|Join Josh Carlson as he takes you onboard a VERY wet course preview of round two of the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup - Derby, Tasmania
Through the raindrops, Josh gives us insights into tackling the six physical stages that will test the skills and stamina of the world’s best enduro riders!
The sun is shining today and the tracks are drying out leading to ever-changing conditions.— UCI Mountain Bike World Series
2017 called,they want their enduro back.