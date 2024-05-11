Watch
Video: Course Preview for the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
May 11, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
Its time to go racing in Finale Ligure! Before we see the riders roll off and begin their battle for the top step, lets take a look at the course the enduro riders will be tackling.
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
EDR Finale Ligure 2024
World Cup Enduro
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,104 articles
2 Comments
x-jumper
(40 mins ago)
Its more DH than the Polish DH WC Round
1
0
pinkknip
(13 mins ago)
Enduro is always more DH than DH.
