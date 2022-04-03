close
Video: Course Preview for the First Round of the XC World Cup in Brazil

Apr 3, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJoin the team on the course for the opening Mountain Bike World Cup of the 2022 season in Petropolis, Brazil Pivot Cycles - OTE


  • 3 0
 Looks like a pretty well thought-out course. I'm interested to see what happens at that narrow rock-over and the small double inside that berm. Hoping for more butterflies too
  • 3 0
 Sick! I love how XC nowadays has quiet a few technical sections and jumps. I'd definitely like to ride one of these courses even though I normally only ride enduro laps
  • 2 0
 That looks pretty sweet! Not sure how the passing is going to go as it might be a F1 race in the trees.
  • 2 0
 Bravo, to the course creators and builders! That's going to make for very interesting races.

