Video: Course Preview for the First Round of the XC World Cup in Brazil
Apr 3, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Join the team on the course for the opening Mountain Bike World Cup of the 2022 season in Petropolis, Brazil
—
Pivot Cycles - OTE
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup XC
XC Racing
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
iamameatpopsicle
(19 mins ago)
Looks like a pretty well thought-out course. I'm interested to see what happens at that narrow rock-over and the small double inside that berm. Hoping for more butterflies too
[Reply]
3
0
bashhard
(37 mins ago)
Sick! I love how XC nowadays has quiet a few technical sections and jumps. I'd definitely like to ride one of these courses even though I normally only ride enduro laps
[Reply]
2
0
Dlakusta
(47 mins ago)
That looks pretty sweet! Not sure how the passing is going to go as it might be a F1 race in the trees.
[Reply]
2
0
sonuvagun
(33 mins ago)
Bravo, to the course creators and builders! That's going to make for very interesting races.
[Reply]
