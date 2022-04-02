close
Video: Course Preview for the iXS European Downhill Cup 2022 in Lošinj
Apr 2, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Slippery rocks, flat drops and sea view – Welcome to the first stop of the iXS European Downhill Cup 2022 in Lošinj. Enjoy the first shaky and windy Course Preview with @lukaberginc and @zabjekjure!
—
Racement
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
6 Comments
3
1
Tasso75
(47 mins ago)
Wet limestone, the stuff of nightmares.
1
2
commental
(1 hours ago)
Not a huge fan of this venue, the tarmac at the end isn't very fitting for a DH track.
2
1
pakleni
(33 mins ago)
Losinj isn't very high and I understand why they wanted to have a finish line by the sea. If you count in how nonexistent is DH on Croatian islands, I think the guys made something unbelievable.
I'm just wondering why they didn't go with island Cres (just next to Losinj island). It would be much easier to build a proper DH track there
1
0
winko
(15 mins ago)
@pakleni
: Why not Brač then with almost 800m of vertical descend?
1
0
optimumnotmaximum
(7 mins ago)
Way better than the bermarama on the new vallnord track. They try to use every hm while vallnord has plenty and wastes it. The Worldcup there was gnarly.
1
1
mihauek
(1 hours ago)
Hi first
