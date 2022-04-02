close
Video: Course Preview for the iXS European Downhill Cup 2022 in Lošinj

Apr 2, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesSlippery rocks, flat drops and sea view – Welcome to the first stop of the iXS European Downhill Cup 2022 in Lošinj. Enjoy the first shaky and windy Course Preview with @lukaberginc and @zabjekjure! Racement


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing


6 Comments

 Wet limestone, the stuff of nightmares.
 Not a huge fan of this venue, the tarmac at the end isn't very fitting for a DH track.
 Losinj isn't very high and I understand why they wanted to have a finish line by the sea. If you count in how nonexistent is DH on Croatian islands, I think the guys made something unbelievable.

I'm just wondering why they didn't go with island Cres (just next to Losinj island). It would be much easier to build a proper DH track there
 @pakleni: Why not Brač then with almost 800m of vertical descend? Big Grin
 Way better than the bermarama on the new vallnord track. They try to use every hm while vallnord has plenty and wastes it. The Worldcup there was gnarly.
 Hi first

