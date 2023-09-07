Video: Course Preview for the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHere’s my take on the Les Gets World Cup track! Was originally planning to do just my first run but my tyre had other options so included the lower half of a run that was under yellow flags and just cruised behind Kaos and Jim! Preston Williams


Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023


1 Comment
 1:23 "Oh she getting rough..." - RAWR. lol





