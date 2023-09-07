Watch
Video: Course Preview for the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
Sep 7, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
Here’s my take on the Les Gets World Cup track! Was originally planning to do just my first run but my tyre had other options so included the lower half of a run that was under yellow flags and just cruised behind Kaos and Jim!
—
Preston Williams
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,671 articles
bman33
(8 mins ago)
1:23 "Oh she getting rough..." - RAWR.
