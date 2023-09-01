Video: Course Preview for the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis track is steeper than it looks! After a few days of bad weather it was looking like it was going to be greasy so was pretty stoked when I dropped in for the first lap and the whole track was a fresh loamer! Unreal stuff! Preston Williams


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,638 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
123066 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
60412 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52544 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
43451 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
39364 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37667 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
36187 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
35407 views

6 Comments
  • 7 0
 Loving the chill commentary. Great job!
  • 1 0
 Yeah, he's fit! Hardly puffed! :O
  • 4 0
 Dude says "sory if this is a slow lap" while talking calmly and going faster than 95% of us, yeah rito Preston.
  • 2 0
 **99.99% of us
  • 3 0
 So pinned with calm commentary!! Awesome.
  • 1 0
 great preview!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035736
Mobile Version of Website