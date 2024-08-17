Video: Course Preview for the Monster Pro Downhill Series 2024 Round 3
Aug 17, 2024
by Ed Spratt
Pre Race Podcast
|Taylor and Aletha Ostgaard give us a fun run down the Snow Summit race course, 10 Gallon, for round 3 of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series.— Monster Energy Pro Downhill
|Clay and Lars rendezvous out in Big Bear for round 3 of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series and bring in some racers making dust waves this weekend.— Monster Energy Pro Downhill
