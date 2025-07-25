Video: Course Preview for the Monster Pro Downhill Series 2025 Round 3

The ‘Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series presented by Continental Tire’ has arrived in Utah for Round 3 of the 2025 season. The stage is set at Solitude Mountain Bike Park as the riders are getting first looks at the terrain here in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Everyone is excited to be back racing after the break as we look toward the Big Bear Lake National Championships and the series finale Fox US OPEN in Vermont. — Monster Energy Pro Downhill