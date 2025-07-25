Powered by Outside

Video: Course Preview for the Monster Pro Downhill Series 2025 Round 3

Jul 25, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesDante Silva & Austin Dooley bring you along for a loose POV course preview down a dusty Solitude track! A high elevation start and fresh sections of track will make for some wild racing here at Round 3 of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series presented by Continental Tire. Monster Energy Pro Downhill


Nik Nestoroff's Course POV



Track Walk


bigquotesThe ‘Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series presented by Continental Tire’ has arrived in Utah for Round 3 of the 2025 season. The stage is set at Solitude Mountain Bike Park as the riders are getting first looks at the terrain here in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Everyone is excited to be back racing after the break as we look toward the Big Bear Lake National Championships and the series finale Fox US OPEN in Vermont. Monster Energy Pro Downhill



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
177316 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45992 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
39018 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36745 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
29887 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28827 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28220 views
Tech Ramblings With Lal Bikes: Why They Designed Their Frame Around a Proprietary Drivetrain
25450 views

3 Comments
  • 20
 The track has been sick, can't wait to race tomorrow
  • 10
 Bringing the Gnar. That's awesome!
  • 10
 Looks sick.







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013786
Mobile Version of Website