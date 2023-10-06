Watch
Video: Course Preview for the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023
Oct 6, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
I crashed out so follow XCO World Cup racer Annabel Bligh for a lap around the Mont-Sainte-Anne XCO World Cup Course. This definitely the most technical track on the circuit, the video doesn't do it justice!
—
Matthew Fairbrother
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Author Info:
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,790 articles
