Video: Course Preview for the Third Round of the DHSE in Massanutten
Apr 30, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Testing out the new fresh sections on the Massanutten pro track for round 3 of downhill southeast. Track improvement are great and I can’t wait to see how it burns in for race day!
—
Jake Kahn
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Downhill Southeast
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
kingpine
(18 mins ago)
LOL - "Loam"
"I know this sounds crazy but what if we just had one continuous rock garden and top it all off with a flat, grass turn at the finish"
I can honestly say that I've never wanted to be a Pro-Cat1 DH racer less than after watching that track of misery.
[Reply]
5
0
habsfan2
(1 hours ago)
holy rocks , batman
[Reply]
