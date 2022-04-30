Video: Course Preview for the Third Round of the DHSE in Massanutten

Apr 30, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTesting out the new fresh sections on the Massanutten pro track for round 3 of downhill southeast. Track improvement are great and I can’t wait to see how it burns in for race day!Jake Kahn


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Downhill Southeast


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
56411 views
Field Test: Kona Process 134 29 - Can't Stop, Won't Stop
48949 views
Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule
47521 views
Field Test: 2022 Stumpjumper Alloy - As Versatile As Ever
44676 views
Canyon's Sustainable 3D Printed Prototype Mountain Bike
43057 views
7 Yoga Poses for Better Sleep
43046 views
Field Test: Canyon Spectral AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
40831 views
Check Out: 3D Printed Mounts, Roll-Off Goggles, Wild Looking Cranks, & More
34457 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 LOL - "Loam"

"I know this sounds crazy but what if we just had one continuous rock garden and top it all off with a flat, grass turn at the finish"

I can honestly say that I've never wanted to be a Pro-Cat1 DH racer less than after watching that track of misery.
  • 5 0
 holy rocks , batman





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007285
Mobile Version of Website