Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
O+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Course Preview for the Val di Sole World Cup XC 2022
Aug 30, 2022
by
Raphael Auclair
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
3 Comments
Last World Cup of the season this weekend in Val di Sole, Italy. Amazing course with a little bit of everything in it!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
203046 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
111021 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
69481 views
How to Watch the Les Gets World Championships
66715 views
15 More Custom Bikes from Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
56869 views
Custom Paint & Parts at the Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
50823 views
Athlete Lineup Announced for 2022 Red Bull Rampage
43370 views
5 Small European Manufacturers Making Exciting Products - August 2022
42143 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
hllclmbr
(36 mins ago)
That's legitimate mountain biking. Such a cool course.
[Reply]
1
1
Captain-Spaulding
(44 mins ago)
Wait…what was that? A dirt jumping e-bike? Okay, okay, I'm out of here.
[Reply]
1
0
MutleyAdams
(7 mins ago)
A$$!-!0les!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008081
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments