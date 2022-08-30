Video: Course Preview for the Val di Sole World Cup XC 2022

Aug 30, 2022
by Raphael Auclair  

Last World Cup of the season this weekend in Val di Sole, Italy. Amazing course with a little bit of everything in it!

Racing and Events Videos World Cup XC XC Racing Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2022


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 That's legitimate mountain biking. Such a cool course.
  • 1 1
 Wait…what was that? A dirt jumping e-bike? Okay, okay, I'm out of here.
  • 1 0
 A$$!-!0les!!





