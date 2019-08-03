Pinkbike.com
Video: Course Preview with Annie Last - Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019
Aug 3, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Annie Last and Ric McLaughlin take you around the updated Val di Sole course.
Video: Red Bull
Val Di Sole
Videos
Red Bull
Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2019
World Cup XC
XC Racing
