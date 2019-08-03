Video: Course Preview with Annie Last - Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

Aug 3, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Annie Last and Ric McLaughlin take you around the updated Val di Sole course.

Video: Red Bull

Regions in Article
Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2019 World Cup XC XC Racing


