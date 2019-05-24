Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Course Preview with Anton Cooper - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
May 24, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Ric McLaughlin follows Anton Cooper around the infamous Nove Mesto course in some slick conditions.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
212287 views
Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment
103963 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
58905 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
54501 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
53527 views
First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing
50411 views
First Ride: Trek's 2020 Top Fuel Gets a Little More Travel & a Lot More Aggressive
50216 views
Video: 16 Bike Checks from Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend
40146 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
RedRedRe
(21 mins ago)
Albstadt was a harder course and more technical with all the steep and tight turns. This has a couple of man made rock gardens, with huge straight lines, and a begginer pumptrack that is going to slow down the race. The rest is a fire road with couple of turns.
[Reply]
+ 2
IluvRIDING
(13 mins ago)
Thank you so much for generously sharing your expertise. Except just about everybody who has ridden it thinks the opposite.
[Reply]
+ 1
danofthenorth
(8 mins ago)
I think they should make cross country tracks more like enduro tracks with timed climbs this is just not technical enough
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022795
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment