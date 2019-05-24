VIDEOS

Video: Course Preview with Anton Cooper - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

May 24, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Ric McLaughlin follows Anton Cooper around the infamous Nove Mesto course in some slick conditions.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
212287 views
Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment
103963 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
58905 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
54501 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
53527 views
First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing
50411 views
First Ride: Trek's 2020 Top Fuel Gets a Little More Travel & a Lot More Aggressive
50216 views
Video: 16 Bike Checks from Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend
40146 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Albstadt was a harder course and more technical with all the steep and tight turns. This has a couple of man made rock gardens, with huge straight lines, and a begginer pumptrack that is going to slow down the race. The rest is a fire road with couple of turns.
  • + 2
 Thank you so much for generously sharing your expertise. Except just about everybody who has ridden it thinks the opposite.
  • + 1
 I think they should make cross country tracks more like enduro tracks with timed climbs this is just not technical enough

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022795
Mobile Version of Website