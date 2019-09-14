Video: Course Preview with Gee Atherton and Charlie Hatton - Hardline 2019

Sep 14, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe Atherton Bikes crew, Charlie Hatton & Gee Atherton, take us down the 2019 Red Bull Hardline course. For the select few riders who attempt this race, we salute you.

Red Bull Hardline isn’t an event for the fainthearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the event returns to the hills of Dyfi Valley in the north of Wales for its sixth edition.

The 2018 edition saw home favourite Gee Atherton taking home the trophy for the first time after a nail-biting final in front 3,000 spectators. Bernard Kerr came in second with Charlie Hatton in third.

Red Bull Hardline 2019 is bigger than ever before. With the worlds best DH riders coming from all corners of the world, expect to see some wild riding in the valleys of Dyfi this weekend. Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Charlie Hatton Gee Atherton DH Racing Hardline


9 Comments

  • 6 0
 Gee stepping up his game for Rampage! How can he talk in such a composed manner going down this track???
  • 1 0
 I assume Charlie stalled sometime around 2:46.

No sign of his footage, shadow, or indeed him from then on. I think even Gee was surprised not to be able to see him down at the finish line.
  • 3 0
 palms are sweaty. What a track!
  • 2 0
 knees weak, arms are heavy
  • 1 0
 @ictus: something about ya mums spaghetti?
  • 2 0
 0:40 even downhilling robots sent back from the future get scared sometimes
  • 1 0
 I wonder who ll be first to back flip the road gap.
A few years back you’d never thought anyone would backflip the first kicker.
  • 1 0
 Good job, I`ve puked my breakfast.
Am I wrong but last year there wasn`t that wooden landing platform after that big rocky drop?... Seen at 0:51
  • 1 0
 Perfect setup on the camera, really great. What a track!

