Video: Course Preview with Gee Atherton - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
May 31, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Gee Atherton takes us down a wet and wild Fort William track.
Video: Red Bull
37 Comments
+ 71
bikepurgatory1
(1 hours ago)
Gee is doing a freakin' fabulous job of the course previews!
[Reply]
+ 24
Three6ty
(1 hours ago)
“Doesn’t look like much”..... as he clears a 30’+ gap..
[Reply]
+ 8
islandforlife
(1 hours ago)
While whipping and chatting... in the sloppy wet.
[Reply]
+ 3
gally-nh
(1 hours ago)
lol, no kiddin! I thought the same thing.
[Reply]
+ 18
Dav82
(1 hours ago)
That was flipping brilliant!! Hats off to gee for such a clear and composed commentary as to what the riders will be dealing with! Course looks brutal already, Sunday is going to a crazy race!!
[Reply]
+ 10
cornwallfreerider
(1 hours ago)
come race day in them woods the riders gonna be up to their nuts in ruts. Hope all competitors make it down safe this weekend. Such a brutal track. Great to watch through Gee's eyes too. He's been a class act for many years.
[Reply]
+ 2
mluk2004
(1 hours ago)
Let's just hope we get to see that wood section on the live feed
[Reply]
+ 2
cornwallfreerider
(1 hours ago)
@mluk2004
: fingers crossed.
got a feeling this could be Danny's day
[Reply]
+ 2
neimbc
(55 mins ago)
@mluk2004
Maybe Gee's - he just eked him out on this course a week or so ago. It'll be a good race for sure!
[Reply]
+ 11
bman33
(1 hours ago)
Gee is doing an excellent job with the commentary, riding and and pro-level insight on these previews. Keep them coming!
[Reply]
+ 9
macimecdufour
(1 hours ago)
gee really has to be one of the fittest guys out there to keep talking during a full run of fort bil! Rooting for him to do well this weekend!
[Reply]
+ 10
peaz23
(1 hours ago)
Gee is killing these track previews!
[Reply]
+ 5
nsp234
(1 hours ago)
You can say about Gee what you want but I think his Track Previews are brilliant!
[Reply]
+ 7
MMOF
(1 hours ago)
Gee for the win
[Reply]
+ 3
Lucinuggi
(38 mins ago)
Great preview as always from Gee. I wish him all the best for the race weekend. But please, just please dont use this handlebar to chin camera no more, it's terrible.
[Reply]
+ 1
Lasse2000
(3 mins ago)
Can‘t imagine how fast they go on raceday. This already looked like warp speed. From the bridge to the first rock section on top full gnar - and casually talking all the time. Ridiculous.
[Reply]
+ 2
miller22
(36 mins ago)
Gee is a beast! I wouldn't be able to breath, let alone commentate the whole way down the course. So awesome!
[Reply]
+ 3
AnimationNathan
(24 mins ago)
If Gee says "oh my god that's gnarly" you know it's gnarly
[Reply]
+ 1
aribr
(10 mins ago)
I'd struggle to get down that track in perfect dry conditions and Gee makes it look like child's play in conditions that look pretty horrendous. These guys are good.
[Reply]
+ 3
foshizz
(1 hours ago)
"Just getting pounded on every straight"- Sorry, i couldn't resist.
[Reply]
+ 1
freeinpg
(6 mins ago)
"Maybe I'm unfit"....Umm no. These previews are top shelf. Keep em comin'!
[Reply]
+ 3
mogs
(1 hours ago)
Was that bear gryls.?
[Reply]
+ 1
DannyJB
(2 mins ago)
ANYONE who thinks bar, fork and rear-facing Gopro angles are a good idea need their hands testing. I want to see the track!
[Reply]
+ 1
TenBeers
(19 mins ago)
His bike seems pretty dialed now, smooth and composed.
[Reply]
- 1
bull-dozer
(52 mins ago)
Is Gee doing more of this type of media stuff in an effort to promote the new Atherton bike brand? I don't remember seeing as much of this type of stuff from him in the past.
[Reply]
+ 3
Medacus
(38 mins ago)
he started doing it last year before the new bikes
[Reply]
+ 2
oldschoolpl510
(26 mins ago)
The Athertons should do a web series about the trials and tribulations of racing. What would they call this project?
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(11 mins ago)
@oldschoolpl510
: Athertons of problems?
[Reply]
+ 1
scotttherider
(1 hours ago)
He got a bit winded this preview!
[Reply]
+ 2
Myspeedbuggie
(1 hours ago)
Good job Gee!
[Reply]
+ 2
cndhbrider
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Skilled !
[Reply]
+ 2
LuvAZ
(1 hours ago)
looks good fer danny!
[Reply]
+ 1
BustiNuts
(12 mins ago)
G equals Gold$$$
[Reply]
+ 1
Beicpinc
(55 mins ago)
Gee Whiz!
[Reply]
+ 1
dobermon
(56 mins ago)
WTF
[Reply]
+ 1
evildos
(38 mins ago)
Awesome !
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 22
thesharkman
(1 hours ago)
Maybe get a rider that can challenge for at least a top 10 next time..
[Reply]
got a feeling this could be Danny's day
