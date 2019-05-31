VIDEOS

Video: Course Preview with Gee Atherton - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

May 31, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Gee Atherton takes us down a wet and wild Fort William track.

Video: Red Bull

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
121135 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
83430 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
66908 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
53520 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
48399 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
45498 views
Review: MET's New Parachute MCR Convertible Full-Face Helmet
41637 views
Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
40338 views

37 Comments

  • + 71
 Gee is doing a freakin' fabulous job of the course previews!
  • + 24
 “Doesn’t look like much”..... as he clears a 30’+ gap..
  • + 8
 While whipping and chatting... in the sloppy wet.
  • + 3
 lol, no kiddin! I thought the same thing.
  • + 18
 That was flipping brilliant!! Hats off to gee for such a clear and composed commentary as to what the riders will be dealing with! Course looks brutal already, Sunday is going to a crazy race!!
  • + 10
 come race day in them woods the riders gonna be up to their nuts in ruts. Hope all competitors make it down safe this weekend. Such a brutal track. Great to watch through Gee's eyes too. He's been a class act for many years.
  • + 2
 Let's just hope we get to see that wood section on the live feed
  • + 2
 @mluk2004: fingers crossed.
got a feeling this could be Danny's day
  • + 2
 @mluk2004 Maybe Gee's - he just eked him out on this course a week or so ago. It'll be a good race for sure!
  • + 11
 Gee is doing an excellent job with the commentary, riding and and pro-level insight on these previews. Keep them coming!
  • + 9
 gee really has to be one of the fittest guys out there to keep talking during a full run of fort bil! Rooting for him to do well this weekend!
  • + 10
 Gee is killing these track previews!
  • + 5
 You can say about Gee what you want but I think his Track Previews are brilliant!
  • + 7
 Gee for the win
  • + 3
 Great preview as always from Gee. I wish him all the best for the race weekend. But please, just please dont use this handlebar to chin camera no more, it's terrible.
  • + 1
 Can‘t imagine how fast they go on raceday. This already looked like warp speed. From the bridge to the first rock section on top full gnar - and casually talking all the time. Ridiculous.
  • + 2
 Gee is a beast! I wouldn't be able to breath, let alone commentate the whole way down the course. So awesome!
  • + 3
 If Gee says "oh my god that's gnarly" you know it's gnarly
  • + 1
 I'd struggle to get down that track in perfect dry conditions and Gee makes it look like child's play in conditions that look pretty horrendous. These guys are good.
  • + 3
 "Just getting pounded on every straight"- Sorry, i couldn't resist.
  • + 1
 "Maybe I'm unfit"....Umm no. These previews are top shelf. Keep em comin'!
  • + 3
 Was that bear gryls.?
  • + 1
 ANYONE who thinks bar, fork and rear-facing Gopro angles are a good idea need their hands testing. I want to see the track!
  • + 1
 His bike seems pretty dialed now, smooth and composed.
  • - 1
 Is Gee doing more of this type of media stuff in an effort to promote the new Atherton bike brand? I don't remember seeing as much of this type of stuff from him in the past.
  • + 3
 he started doing it last year before the new bikes
  • + 2
 The Athertons should do a web series about the trials and tribulations of racing. What would they call this project?
  • + 1
 @oldschoolpl510: Athertons of problems?
  • + 1
 He got a bit winded this preview!
  • + 2
 Good job Gee!
  • + 2
 Skilled !
  • + 2
 looks good fer danny!
  • + 1
 G equals Gold$$$
  • + 1
 Gee Whiz!
  • + 1
 WTF
  • + 1
 Awesome !
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035999
Mobile Version of Website