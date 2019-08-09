Video: Course Preview with Gee Atherton - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019

Aug 9, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Gee Atherton takes us down the updated Lenzerheide track.

Video: Red Bull

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


  + 2
 Amazes me how he does casual conversation while going at that pace on a difficult track

