Video: Course Preview with Gee Atherton - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
Aug 9, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Gee Atherton takes us down the updated Lenzerheide track.
Video: Red Bull
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
Regions in Article
Lenzerheide Bikepark
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Gee Atherton
DH Racing
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
Score
Time
+ 2
gunners1
(7 mins ago)
Amazes me how he does casual conversation while going at that pace on a difficult track
