Video: Course Preview with Gee Atherton - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 7, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Gee Atherton takes us down a revised Leogang track.

Video: Red Bull

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


15 Comments

  • + 7
 Those boardwalk berms... quite the ‘Gee’ out!

P.S. no more body cam shots during track previews please?! I get that there’s a dude riding his bike, don’t care what he looks like going down the track, I care what the track looks like. $.02
Cheers.
  • + 0
 Seems like a general consensus forming that the changes to the track are "awkward." But like Gee pointed out once some lines are cut in maybe it will improve. Poor Leogang, can't win for losing. At least you've got the views!
  • + 2
 WHAAA??? I though Vali said she was doing the course preview on Cathro vision? I love Gee but I was stoked for Vali..... can someone explain what happened?
  • + 3
 What happened was Gee did it and she didnt.
  • + 0
 @Tmackstab: just wait, the PB mob will come in and let us know how WRONG it is and UNFAIR and demand ANSWERS!
  • + 1
 Say what you will about how Leogang isn't a "real" DH track, THAT LOOKS FREAKING FUN!
  • + 2
 Finally! I've been hitting refresh all day waiting for the preview.
  • + 2
 Vali got robbed!
  • + 1
 #valigotrobbed
  • + 1
 .....onto the wall ride, these things really Gee you out........
  • + 1
 Nice run, Gee. Love the insights!
  • + 2
 What's "tagging"?
  • + 2
 @IllestT : casing or coming up short
  • + 1
 He's talking about tagging the top of the table with his rear, not getting enough distance to land fully on the down slope. Basically a case.

Edit: Dang @rockchomper beat me to it,
  • + 1
 Awesome how much description he puts in;

Post a Comment



