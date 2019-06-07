Pinkbike.com
Video: Course Preview with Gee Atherton - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
Jun 7, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Gee Atherton takes us down a revised Leogang track.
Video: Red Bull
15 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
ytjodave
(12 mins ago)
Those boardwalk berms... quite the ‘Gee’ out!
P.S. no more body cam shots during track previews please?! I get that there’s a dude riding his bike, don’t care what he looks like going down the track, I care what the track looks like. $.02
Cheers.
[Reply]
+ 0
Lotusoperandi
(10 mins ago)
Seems like a general consensus forming that the changes to the track are "awkward." But like Gee pointed out once some lines are cut in maybe it will improve. Poor Leogang, can't win for losing. At least you've got the views!
[Reply]
+ 2
rockchomper
(19 mins ago)
WHAAA??? I though Vali said she was doing the course preview on Cathro vision? I love Gee but I was stoked for Vali..... can someone explain what happened?
[Reply]
+ 3
Tmackstab
(15 mins ago)
What happened was Gee did it and she didnt.
[Reply]
+ 0
laxguy
(13 mins ago)
@Tmackstab
: just wait, the PB mob will come in and let us know how WRONG it is and UNFAIR and demand ANSWERS!
[Reply]
+ 1
NoDHinKentucky
(8 mins ago)
Say what you will about how Leogang isn't a "real" DH track, THAT LOOKS FREAKING FUN!
[Reply]
+ 2
flackatron
(18 mins ago)
Finally! I've been hitting refresh all day waiting for the preview.
[Reply]
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(6 mins ago)
Vali got robbed!
[Reply]
+ 1
laxguy
(0 mins ago)
#valigotrobbed
[Reply]
+ 1
chip-chippie-the-3rd
(8 mins ago)
.....onto the wall ride, these things really Gee you out........
[Reply]
+ 1
skipWorkGoRide
(12 mins ago)
Nice run, Gee. Love the insights!
[Reply]
+ 2
IllestT
(13 mins ago)
What's "tagging"?
[Reply]
+ 2
rockchomper
(12 mins ago)
@IllestT
: casing or coming up short
[Reply]
+ 1
flackatron
(11 mins ago)
He's talking about tagging the top of the table with his rear, not getting enough distance to land fully on the down slope. Basically a case.
Edit: Dang
@rockchomper
beat me to it,
[Reply]
+ 1
b4uwereborn
(11 mins ago)
Awesome how much description he puts in;
[Reply]
