Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Course Preview with Gee Atherton - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
Sep 5, 2019
by
Mike Kazimer
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Ride along with Gee Atherton as he tackles the multi-faceted Snowshoe downhill track.
Video: Red Bull
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
Gee Atherton
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
172585 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
121520 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
80739 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
79592 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
70554 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
58892 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
57285 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
52797 views
11 Comments
Score
Time
24
0
timmarris
(1 hours ago)
this is a proper course preview. Really enjoy the commentary from gee while he rides. its incredible
[Reply]
17
0
JanB
(1 hours ago)
Gee is the best course previewer ever. Good pace and still manages to give so much details on the track.
[Reply]
7
0
bitterrooter
(58 mins ago)
"cant talk, i have no idea what im doing" as he plows down the hill. awesome rider and awesome track!
[Reply]
5
0
pizzle1983
(1 hours ago)
You gotta love Gee's previews. I think there's probably alot on that course that'll suit him - hoping for a top 10 for him this weekend, come on gee!!!
[Reply]
3
0
gasman1
(1 hours ago)
I'll be watching that again a few times.
[Reply]
2
0
locoola
(12 mins ago)
Missed a good opportunity to do a superman flip on that first booter as rampage practice.
#justsaying
[Reply]
1
0
GeeHad
(0 mins ago)
I wonder if Greg Minnaar and Gee sometimes just get together for a beer and laugh about what legends they are.
[Reply]
1
0
5afety3rd
(34 mins ago)
The East Coast Rocks!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
2
3
Endurip
(41 mins ago)
Seems flat to be a World Cup Dh track. The least exiting one to watch this year, but I might be wrong...
[Reply]
4
0
jodek
(34 mins ago)
you are wrong
[Reply]
1
0
ejopdahl
(21 mins ago)
The gaps throughout it are pretty spicy though and great rock gardens. At least no uphill like cairns
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.019251
Mobile Version of Website
11 Comments
Post a Comment