Video: Course Preview with Gee Atherton - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

Ride along with Gee Atherton as he tackles the multi-faceted Snowshoe downhill track.

Video: Red Bull

Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Gee Atherton


11 Comments

  • 24 0
 this is a proper course preview. Really enjoy the commentary from gee while he rides. its incredible
  • 17 0
 Gee is the best course previewer ever. Good pace and still manages to give so much details on the track.
  • 7 0
 "cant talk, i have no idea what im doing" as he plows down the hill. awesome rider and awesome track!
  • 5 0
 You gotta love Gee's previews. I think there's probably alot on that course that'll suit him - hoping for a top 10 for him this weekend, come on gee!!!
  • 3 0
 I'll be watching that again a few times.
  • 2 0
 Missed a good opportunity to do a superman flip on that first booter as rampage practice. #justsaying Smile
  • 1 0
 I wonder if Greg Minnaar and Gee sometimes just get together for a beer and laugh about what legends they are.
  • 1 0
 The East Coast Rocks!!!!!!!!
  • 2 3
 Seems flat to be a World Cup Dh track. The least exiting one to watch this year, but I might be wrong...
  • 4 0
 you are wrong Smile
  • 1 0
 The gaps throughout it are pretty spicy though and great rock gardens. At least no uphill like cairns

